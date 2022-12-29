‘Is There Another Baby Baking?’: Ciara Continues to Spark Pregnancy Rumors with Spicy Instagram Video

It seems as if Ciara is not beating those pregnancy allegations unless she decides to verbally denounce the rumors, for fans wholeheartedly believe that the already mother of three is preparing to be a mother of four.

Ciara uploaded a video of her strutting her stuff in slow motion as she rocked a silver metallic-like dress with a slit running up the side of her leg along with a matching Minnie Mouse bow placed on the top of her head.

Ciara. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“Winning energy rolling in the New Year Babyyyyy!🤘🏽We turning up the stage and ya girls co-hosting @RockinEve at @DisneyLand Tune-In!!! Let’s go!” She captioned her eye-catching video.

Fans obviously couldn’t get enough of Ciara’s post because it received over 2 million plays and Ciara couldn’t control her comment section being filled with a bunch of fans speculating she’s with child due to her belly seemingly favoring a stomach that’s in its early baby baking stages.

“Not trying to offend. Is there another baby baking?”



“Is that a baby bump?”

“Is it just me, or does she look pregnant?”

Fans began to speculate the “Body Party” singer was expecting in early December after her Christmas video prompted fans to notice a bump-like outline making its appearance as she danced in a velvet v-cut bodysuit.

Ciara has opened up about difficulties in her last pregnancy with now-2-year-old son Win, whom she shares with Broncos quarterback and husband Russell Wilson.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2020, Ciara confessed overcoming physical challenges while going through her third pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic.

She told the magazine, “My body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy to be honest.”

Although this pregnancy may not have been a smooth walk in the park, Ciara noted music “helped me get through it all.”

Aside from Win, Ciara also has 8-year-old Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Nayvadius “Future” Davis, and 5-year-old Sienna Princess, whom she shares with Wilson.