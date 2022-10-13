‘3 Kids Where’: Ciara Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Her Photo Shoot, and Fans Are Amazed By Her Physique 

Ciara‘s body became a topic of conversation recently after the singer graced the cover of Allure Magazine.

On Oct. 12, following the monumental moment, Ciara took to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot.

Ciara’s fans are stunned by her physical appearance after she shares a behind-the-scenes from her Allure Magazine shoot. @ciara/Instagram

In the compilation video, the 36-year-old was seen modeling all the looks she wore in the magazine while posing alongside her new single “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker. The list included a hot pink ensemble with platform heels, a black leather jacket accessorized with a matching shirt, and a white top.

The final look consisted of the mother of three wearing a black halter top with leather pants and boots. In addition to the clip, Ciara wrote the caption, “What a dream come true! Thank you @Allure #BetterThangs.”

As fans viewed the upload, many raved over Ciara’s slim physique.

“So BEAUTIFUL, like I always say 3 kids where tho???? Body is IMMACULATE.”

“The body is giving Perfection! Like you did that sis.”

“QUEEN!! YOU WEAR THE CLOTHES THE CLOTHES NEVER WEAR YOU!!”

“She so dammm fine. I know she didn’t give birth to 3 whole kids. love her.”

Among the previous responses, others mentioned how beautiful Ciara appeared in the shoot overall. While complimenting the star’s style, one wrote, “Ciara!! You never cease to amaze me, with your creativity in style!! You are so ahead of everyone else who keeps trying to catch up!! Do it Classy BUT BOLD !! Can’t be touched!!”

Another said, “It’s giving thee top model! Loving all of these looks” A third social media user stated, “No Words!!!!! You are ART!!!!”

This isn’t the first time Ciara’s good looks and frame stole the show. Last month the “Goodies” vocalist made headlines alongside her best friend La La Anthony for the various ensembles they wore while attending New York Fashion Week.