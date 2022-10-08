‘All I See Is Lauren, Wayne, and Nivea’: Fans Bring Up Lil Wayne and the Mother of His Children After Reginae Carter Shares Video with Her Three Brothers

Lil Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday last month with a star-studded party attended by his friends and family. The rapper walked into the room accompanied by his four children in a YouTube video shared by his daughter, Reginae Carter. The 23-year-old shared a mini-vlog of her father’s celebration, including snapshots with friends and her three younger brothers.

Lil Wayne’s three sons: (L to R) Kameron Carter, Dwayne Carter III, and Neal Carter. (Photo: @laurenlondon/Instagram, @liltunechi/Instagram, @thisisnivea/Instagram.)

Reginae is Wayne’s oldest child and only daughter; he shares her with his ex-wife, Toya Johnson. Additionally, he has a 14-year-old son, Dwayne Carter III (pictured in all black) with radio host Sarah Vivan. In 2009, the Young Money CEO welcomed two sons, Kameron and Neal, who were both later featured on his 2020 mixtape “No Ceilings 3.”

In September, Lauren London gave birth to Wayne’s son, Kameron, 13 (pictured in a partly cream tracksuit and briefly wearing a mask). Two months later, he welcomed his son, Neal, who wears dreadlocks like his dad, with R&B singer Nivea.

Reginae and her siblings can be seen about 14 minutes into her YouTube vlog, with her saying into the camera to viewers, “These are my brothers, guys,” with one brother replying, “We are?”

One social media user wrote, “We are?” KAAAAMMMM omg.” Another wrote, “I saw this video on YouTube. The way she looked at the camera after he said that. I could tell she was embarrassed Lmbo.” A third said, “It’s always one that act crazy.”

However, most continued noting the resemblance between Wayne and his children, including one who said, “They all look like Wayne, but all look so different at the same time.” Another said, “How all of them look like Wayne .. genetics strong asf.” Here’s what others had to say.

“All I see is Lauren, Wayne, and Nivea.”

“When you got the same daddy different momma.”

“All of em looking just like their daddy.”

“The one with the dreds is twin for sure especially when he smile.”

“They ALL look like Wayne from different eras lol.”

Lil Wayne thanked his kids and their mothers last night… You cant have a proper relationship with your kids if you don't respect their mothers pic.twitter.com/hvW2cALyO1 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) October 17, 2018

Fans said Reginae’s brothers looked like “three young kings” and commended her for being a great big sister.

“They’re All So Kuteeeee. @itsreginaecarter Looks Like a Dope Ass Sister … God Bless Them All !!” wrote one person. Another said, “Nae has always been a great big sis.”

Meanwhile, a handful also commended Wayne for not being in the media regarding any drama between the mothers of his children, unlike some rappers.

One person said, “I like they mama these ain’t for social media if you didn’t know Wayne you wouldn’t know all these his kids cause they stay out the way as it should be they KIDS.”

Another wrote, “Lil Wayne and the mothers of his children created some beautiful children.”