‘I’m the Happiest I’ve Ever Been … Please Stop’: Reginae Carter and Boyfriend Armon Warren React to Old Videos Resurfacing of Her Talking to Her Ex YFN Lucci 

Reginae Carter and her boyfriend Armon Warren took to Twitter on Nov. 22 to address old videos circulating online of the model talking to her ex YFN Lucci.

Carter and YFN Lucci dated on and off from 2018 to 2020. The rapper is currently incarcerated will awaiting trial on multiple charges, including racketeering, felony murder, aggravated assault, and many others.

(L-R) Armon Warren and Reginae Carter. Photo:@itsreginaecarter/Instagram

Although the exact timeline of when this conversation took place is unclear, one of the viral clips that hit the web that same day showcased Carter offering advice to YFN Lucci. Carter is heard saying to her ex in the video, “How you going to win when you ain’t right within.”

As soon as Carter caught wind of one of the videos, she denied the accusation that the recordings were recent. While mentioning how happy she is in her current relationship with Warren, she said, “The old ass videos going around gotta stop… I’m in such a great space and I’m finally happy … please stop this narrative.”

The old ass videos going around gotta stop … I’m in such a great space and I’m finally happy … please stop this narrative . — Love me (@reginae_carter1) November 22, 2022

Immediately following Carter’s remarks, Warren responded to the 23-year-old by writing, “Leave it baby.. it’ll handle itself go get pretty.” Carter and Warren sparked romance rumors back in August 2022 after being set up by a mutual friend.

The couple would make their social media debut in September. As Carter and Warren’s tweets began making its rounds on social media blogs including Gossip of the City, many fans expressed how the public should leave the aspiring actress and her new relationship alone.

Leave it baby.. it’ll handle itself go get pretty ❤️ https://t.co/6pFHjOxMeT — HIM (@ArmoneyWarren) November 22, 2022

At the same time, others brought up how many people can’t stand to see Carter move on from YFN Lucci.

“People love to bring up past events when people move forward.”

Reginae Carter, YFN Lucci. @gossipofthecity/Instagram

“Love how he told her not to entertain that . Yo man can sing his a– off and you doing well for yourself. Folks can’t stand to see her happy.”

“That woman is HAPPY, leave her tf alone! What is a man who’s currently locked up going to do with a woman like her who’s free anyways tho? Let it make sense..”

“People hate to see someone healed and happy. Love is so powerful.”

The couple’s tweets come a week after she surprised Warren with balloons, cupcakes, and streamers after the YouTuber’s song “Hol’ It Down” reached number 11 on Billboard’s digital sales.

On Nov. 17, Carter gave fans a view of the surprise on her YouTube channel. Following the upload, Warren shared a photo of himself and Carter embracing with the caption, “She Don’t Care What It Is, She Gone Support & Celebrate Right Beside Me I couldn’t love her more.Thank You Baby @itsreginaecarter For The Surprise Congrats .. I love you deep gal thank y’all for #11 @billboard Digital sales let’s keep going.”