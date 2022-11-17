‘Why Am I Crying? I Love Y’all’: Fans Gush Over Reginae Carter’s Surprise Celebration for Boyfriend Armon Warren

Reginae Carter solidified her spot as girlfriend of the year after surprising boyfriend Armon Warren with balloons, mini cupcakes, and streamers.

Celebrating Warren’s hit song “Hol’ It Down” reaching No. 11 on the Billboard digital sales chart, Carter prepared a celebration in his honor. With the help of her besties, the actress set up an entire bash in his honor without Warren being aware of it.

Armon Warren and Reginae Carter. (Photo: @armon.warren/Instagram)

The 23-year-old documented the entire affair and uploaded everything onto her YouTube channel, where fans were able to see Warren’s genuine reaction.

“I never had a umm a surprise before thrown for me so I was so lost.” Warren said in Carter’s video.

It wasn’t long before Warren uploaded photos from the surprise onto his Instagram along with a sweet message dedicated to Carter.

“She Don’t Care What It Is, She Gone Support & Celebrate Right Beside Me 💯 I couldn’t love her more.Thank You Baby @itsreginaecarter For The Surprise Congrats 😭❤️.. I love you deep gal 🖤✨🔐 thank y’all for #11 @billboard Digital sales 🆙❤️ let’s keep going🚀🎯”

Fans showed support to the beloved couple under the 25-year-old’s comment section noting how apparent their love is for each other.

“One thing ‘bout Reginae she gone support her man & shower him with gifts as she should!”



“I love seeing healthy s–-t like this on my tl, love this for y’all”



“Why am I crying? I love y’all!”

Carter and Warren made their relationship “IG official” in September 2022 despite them sparking dating allegations beforehand. In her interview on Cam Newton’s podcast titled “Funky Friday,” Carter described the type of man Warren was.

“He’s showing me different, he’s a gentleman.” She stated.

In another interview with “The Shade Room,” Carter delved a little deeper into her relationship with him and how it came about.

“Armon’s dope, man. … First of all, we were friends first, like we were friends for a while and then we started like ‘Oh, damn, like we kinda like each other like,’ but we were friends. So, I feel like he’s very atten