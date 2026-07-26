‘You Are Perfect’: Reginae Carter’s New Video Has Fans Zooming In After Spotting Something Noticeably ‘Different’ About Her Look

When Reginae Carter makes any post on the internet one can almost be sure that she’s going to have on a bomb outfit and her hair will be done.

Reginae Carter. (Photo: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram.)

Not to mention that she works to maintain her figure by staying active in the gym.

In her July 21 video, what started off as Carter joining the “Quiet on the Creek” trend started by rapper Saucy Santana turned into cosmetic enhancement accusations.

Wearing a matching gray crop top and joggers set, Carter appeared on camera popping her chest and lip-synching the words as the song played.

Her layered and highlighted hairstyle looked freshly done, and her face mostly was makeup-free outside of her lips, which were a glossy brown hue.

Despite her looking put together as usual, fans claimed they spotted subtle differences in her face that made some believe she had work done.

One person in that camp wrote, “Something looks different.”

Another person who felt similarly typed, “Lawdddddd what you done did to your faceeeeee?????”

Someone else commented, “Look like she got Lipo done in her face and her lips done with new teeth.. she looks older but she cute I love it here.”

Another person who wasn’t a fan of the look said, “Dont start messing with ya lips and face and stuff nah Nae you perfect already.”

Some critics believed it was her teeth that were the issue, while others speculated that her wig was the culprit for making her look different. They suspected that each may have been too big for her face.

“I don’t like the new teeth to big ur naturals was fine but still pretty,” wrote one person.

Another said, “That wig is too much for ur head! Every style doesn’t look good! Ijs.”

Carter got her teeth last November by Dr. David “Porcelain Veneer Expert” Motoban in Atlanta, just in time for her birthday.

Motoban also has worked on celebs like Bow Wow, Angel Reese, and King Harris.

That’s not all the fixing Carter has done.

At age 21, she got a breast augmentation. She told People it was something she wanted to do since age 16 or 17, but was encouraged by her mom, Antonia “Toya” Johnson-Rushing, to wait.

She said, “But my mom was always like, ‘Girl, no, just wait until you have your first child because you don’t know how everything’s going to be.’”

When Carter turned 21, her mom said she couldn’t tell her what to do anymore, leaving the decision to be Carter’s.

“So I finally got to do it, and I’m so excited about it,’ she said.