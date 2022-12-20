Romeo Miller’s Net Worth 2022: How Much is He Worth?

Romeo Miller, or Lil Romeo, as he is known by most fans who have followed his career, has been collecting checks as a celebrity since childhood.

Romeo Miller. (Photo: @romeomiler/Instagram)

The eldest son of his father Percy “Master P” Miller and mother Sonya Miller was thrust into stardom when he found his footing in the music industry at the age of 11. His first single, “My Baby,” was released in 2001 and marked the beginning of his successful but brief career as an artist. But the American rapper, born Percy Romeo Miller, has a knack for entertainment outside of coming up with catchy lyrics, which he has proved over the years with his film and television appearances.

Romeo Miller opens up about the backlash he experienced since welcoming his daughter in February. Photo:@romeomiller/Instagram

But he is not all about work, he also took his education seriously too. After graduating from Beverly Hills High School, he received a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Southern California. He only accumulated 19 minutes of game time and did not return to school going into his junior year of college.

Here is a look into how he and some of his family members are building wealth, plus their familial ties to the entertainment world.

Romeo Miller’s Net Worth 2022

Romeo’s net worth is estimated to be between $5 million and $20 million. There is no denying that appearing in commercials, making music chart-worthy records, and acting has literally paid off for him since such a young age.

Romeo’s Contracts and Salary

Romeo Miller stars in TD Jakes’ new film, ‘Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.’ (Photo: Brandon Bassler.)

Romeo Miller has cashed checks for various money-making opportunities. One of those includes his very own clothing line, College Boyys, as well as acting gigs.

The New Orleans native has been acting since the early 2000s. He starred in the “Romeo!” show on Nickelodeon from 2003 to 2006, when his fourth season came to an end. He has also appeared in films like “Honey” with Jessica Alba, “Scooby Doo,” and “Madea’s Witness Protection.”

For a time, Romeo enjoyed appearing on We TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” alongside Angela Simmons. However, he and his father Master P pulled the plug on their appearances ahead of season 6.

Romeo released his eponymous debut album in 2001 at the age of 10. The debut album landed at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold by the RIAA. Romeo also made history when he won Best Rap Artist and Best Rap Album at the age of 11 at the Billboard Music Awards. After that milestone, he would go on to release a second studio album, “Game Time,” in 2002, and his third studio album, “Romeoland,” featuring hits like “My Cinderella” and “WhoodiHoop.”

He has had ties to his father’s label, No Limit Records, and others such as Soulja Music Entertainment, The New No Limit, World Records, and others. His other noteworthy music endeavors also include releasing “Young Ballers: The Hood Been Good To Us.”

However, it now seems as though his rap career is mostly a thing of the past for the new father.

The Miller Family

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Cymphonique Miller, Master P, and Romeo Miller arrives for VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Aside from Lil Romeo, Master P and Sonya’s other children include Mercy, TyTyana, Indy, Italy, Hercy, and Mercy. The No Limit Records co-founder also has two other children, Veno and Cymphonique, from separate relationships.

Sadly, Romeo and his father both revealed that TyTayana Miller passed away at age 29 from a fentanyl overdose. According to both men, she struggled for years with mental health issues and substance abuse. Along with Romeo and her father, she appeared on the television show “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

The Miller Family Business

From Master P to the youngest of the Miller brood, Mercy, it seems everyone at one point or another has tested out a career in entertainment and sports. As some already know, Percy Miller played in a scrimmage game with the Charlotte Hornets. However, they released Miller before the regular season kicked off.

The following season the record label executive made the Toronto Raptor’s pre-season team, and again was clipped before the NBA’s season began. But the love of the game runs in the family. His sons Hercy and Percy are both set to make millions from their on-court skills in the future.

The Miller Family’s Estimated Wealth

Collectively, the family has a reported net worth somewhere in the ballpark of $210 million to $223 million.

Percy “Master P” Miller’s Net Worth

As the Miller patriarch, Master P has used his hustler’s mentality to secure a reported net worth of upwards of $200 million. His empire was built upon his music industry prowess, movies, other lucrative business opportunities, and several other investments. He may very well go down in hip-hop history for his successful legacy of coming from little to nothing and making a fortune while paving a way for his children to follow behind him.

Cymphonique Miller’s Net Worth

Like her big brother Romeo Miller, Cymphonique Miller caught the acting and music bug. In 2012, she starred in Nickelodeon’s “How To Rock,” but the series was canceled after one season. She also made appearances on the network’s other series, “Big Time Rush,” “True Jackson VP,” “Just Jordan,” and “The Troop.”

Cymphonique’s acting career also includes roles in films such as “Scarecrow Joe” and “Opposite Day.” She has also appeared in national commercials, PSAs, and voiced animated characters. She has reported net worth of $2 million.

Hercy Miller’s Net Worth

Last year, Hercy Miller signed a $2.5 million NIL deal with a tech company as an incoming freshman college student. Giving the rising basketball star an estimated net worth of $2 million, which is sure to grow as he puts up buckets during his collegiate playing days, and, hopefully, future NBA career.