‘Gotta Stick Around for Them Chirren’: Nick Cannon Issues Update After Health Scare

Nick Cannon is getting back into the swing of making his health a priority after being hospitalized with pneumonia. The 42-year-old revealed his health had taken a hit when he posted photos of himself in a hospital on Dec. 2. As a result, he spent part of the weekend under the watchful eye of medical staff.

Online, he wrote, “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” he wrote in the caption. “Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest, and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.”

But, judging by his latest Instagram Live session on Dec. 12, Cannon is not only feeling better, but he is also ready to get stronger. While in the gym, he gave fans an update on his health. “I’ve been in here since 5 [a.m.], finishing up now though,” Cannon said. “I had a lot of health complications and stuff that, if I was just doing what I’m supposed to do, I wouldn’t have gotten to that situation. It’s one of those seasons, but everybody is coming down with something, it’s a crazy cough out there, the RSV, COVID, influenza, pneumonia, like, I ended up catching because of whatever reasons — not taking care of my body, trying to burn it on both ends.”

The “Wild ‘N Out” creator was diagnosed with lupus in 2012 while still married to his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He said the bout with pneumonia caused his cortisol levels to rise, his heart beat to become rapid, and he developed a kidney infection that was partly caused by dehydration. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, side effects of the disease can include inflammation of the lining of the lungs, kidney issues, and muscle and joint pain, to name a few. When compounded with respiratory viruses, lupus can be life-threatening.

Despite being in and out of the hospital over the past decade, Cannon has maintained a positive outlook on his condition and overall well-being. In recent years he has allowed fans to see his various workouts, which can include plyometrics and other body weight exercises. In 2019, he told Men’s Health that he trains hard because “You pull that truck and you feel like you could move a mountain. I feel like a new human after a workout.”

Now, with his family continuing to grow, he added, “Gotta stick around for them chirren’…I got lupus but lupus don’t got me,” he said. It is quite possible that truer words could not have been spoken, because the former daytime talk show host maintains a hectic work schedule onto managing to spend time with his 10 children — he is expecting his 11th with Alyssa Scott. Scott and the N’Credible Entertainment mogul also shared a son, Zen, who tragically passed from cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

As Cannon ended the livestream, he mentioned that his day was just getting started and that next up were daddy duties like taking his daughter Golden to school.