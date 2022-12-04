‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’: Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia After Performing at Madison Square Garden

Nick Cannon was hospitalized on Dec. 2 with pneumonia after performing at Madison Square Garden.

The 42-year-old uploaded two photos of himself in the hospital onto his Instagram Story that showed him lying a hospital bed hooked up to a monitor.

Actor Nick Cannon discusses parenting and love with Dr. Oz on Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo: Dr. Oz/ YouTube)

“Okay, so I guess I’m not superman,” Cannon wrote at the start of his caption.

He noted the importance of individuals taking care of themselves stating, “This is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”



Cannon said that his 6 million Instagram followers don’t need to “trip” or worry about his health nor road to recovery because he intends to, “Be back on this journey to becoming stronger than ever.”



The “Wild ‘N Out” creator also noted irony in the fact that he’s going through this by himself after being in front of thousands of people on Dec. 1 at the live Wild ’N Show in New York.

He wrote, “​​Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.”

Nick Cannon in the hospital. @nickcannon/Instagram

Cannon’s post received over 470,000 likes and although he asked to not be given any well wishes, over 30,000 comments consisted of fans, family and friends doing just that.

Actress Meagan Good hopped under his photo and wrote, “Love you Brother!”

Cannon’s “Wild ’N Out” co-star Emmanuel Hudson also commented with a lengthy message for his boss.

“You are one of the most hardworking man on this earth. You deserve your rest! I got so much respect and love for you man and I will be praying for you!”

He continued, “And not just commenting that I will! You got this! Just slow down and take ya time to heal properly! Thank you for everything you have done to change my life! Get well brother!!! You got this!”

In 2012, Cannon announced he’d been diagnosed with Lupus; a chronic disease that causes inflammation and pain in any part of one’s body.

He’s also discussed his journey with Lupus on his former daytime talk show, “The Nick Cannon Show” where he revealed the disease almost took his life.

Prayers up for Nick Cannon as he continues to put his health first during this journey.