‘A Mixture of Guilt, Pain, and Sorrow Is What I Suppress Daily’: Nick Cannon Suffers Sleepless Nights One Year After the Death of His Son Zen

Nick Cannon is honoring his infant son Zen Cannon and opening up about coping with his untimely passing one year after the 5-month-old lost his battle with brain cancer.

In a lengthy post uploaded to his Instagram page, the “Wild N’ Out” creator and host shared several photos of Zen, one in which Nick is seen holding him. The actor got candid, writing, “Physically, I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken,” noting that his nights have been spent tossing and turning.”

He added, “I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over.”

Nick Cannon opens up about son Zen’s passing on the one-year anniversary of his passing. Photo: @nickcannon / Instagram

He added, “A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

Nick was recently hospitalized with pneumonia after performing at Madison Square Garden. The 42-year-old shared a photo of himself hooked up to monitors, but assured fans that he would be all right and just needed to rest.

The former Nickelodeon star referred to the incident in his post to Zen, writing, “I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now….”

He concluded his post by speaking to his late infant, writing, “Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally.”

Nick welcomed his seventh child in June 2021 with model Allyssa Scott. The television host opened up about his son’s condition during an episode of his since-canceled daytime show “The Nick Cannon Show.” He shared that his son had been diagnosed with hydrocephalus, which causes a buildup of fluid on the brain. Five months later, he passed away.

Fans and celebrity friends flooded Nick’s comments section with support and kind words, including “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Kenya Moore, who wrote, “Awe God bless you and your family RIP little Prince.”

One online supporter commented, “Thank you for being honest and vulnerable, Nick. We love you, and send you good thoughts and positive reinforcement during this time.” A third added, “It’s so hard. I can’t even say it gets easier because it doesn’t. You just find new ways to cope.”