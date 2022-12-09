‘She Need Child and Spousal Support’: Ray J and Princess Love Head to Trial After Divorce Negotiations Stall

Ray J and Princess Love are headed to trial to settle the details of their pending divorce.

A year has passed since Ray J filed inside a Los Angeles court to sever their legal union. Love and the “One Wish” singer have been together for nearly a decade and married for six years. They share two children, daughter Melody, 4, and son Epik, 2.

Ray J Norwood, Princess Love and their daughter Melody Love. @princesslove/Instagram

The pair’s rollercoaster romance played out in front of millions of reality television fans as they starred on several seasons of the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise and posted several of their ups and downs on social media. Despite completing court-ordered parenting classes, documents obtained by Radar Online state that the estranged couple has yet to reach an agreement when it comes to spousal and child support, visitation, child custody, division of property and attorney fees. They are due back in court in March.

In his original filing from 2021, Ray J requested that the court terminate Love’s right to spousal support, citing that they have a prenuptial agreement in place. However, that did not stop the mother of his two children from making the request for support. The one thing the parents do agree upon is that they should share joint physical custody of their children.

Online reactions to the latest divorce update incude:

“She need child and spousal support for everything she went through with him. Just the right thing to do.”

“They be around each other daily but can’t come to an agreement. Leave us out the group chat.”

“I hate this for them …. S–t can get nasty in a divorce trial.”

The Norwood duo has previous experience with trying to pull the plug on their relationship, although this time, it seems as though their well of love has officially run dry. In 2020, TMZ reported that Love filed for divorce, but with the pandemic looming, he couple took a stab at reconciliation. Five months later, in September, Ray J filed for divorce. Again, the duo tried and failed at a second attempt to reconcile.

However, this summer, Love and Ray J, the younger brother of singer Brandy, gave fans a false sense of hope that their relationship was on the mend when they attended the 2022 BET Awards together. Speaking with TMZ outside of Los Angeles International Airport, Love said she had not closed the chapter on her marriage. “You never know. The door is always open. We love each other, but when you stop trying you have to do what you have to do,” she said.

In recent months, fans learned even more details about the failed marriage and Love’s attempts to make Ray J’s fantasies a reality in hopes it would thwart any desire to cheat. “Nothing is ever enough for Ray, and I can’t keep sacrificing myself and my sanity trying to be something that I’m not to make him happy,” she said in an October episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.”