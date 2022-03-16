‘We are Tired’: Princess Love Shares There’s a Possibility of Reconciliation with Estranged Husband Ray J, But Fans Are Over It

Princess Love opened up about her ever-changing relationship status with her estranged husband Ray J Norwood during a recent interview with TMZ.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, have seen a lot of hardships throughout their union, most of which has stemmed from Norwood’s alleged infidelity. Love and Norwood are currently going through divorce proceedings after the Raycon founder filed for divorce for the third time last October.

Princess Love opens up about her relationship with her estranged husband Ray J while talking to TMZ at LAX airport. [email protected]/Instagram

Love told the publication on March 11 while at LAX airport that the possibility of the couple reconciling is high if both parties agree. She said, “I mean, you never know. The door is always open. We love each other, but when you stop trying, then you have to do what you have to do.”

When asked by the interviewer if she is looking for a deeper bond with Norwood, the 37-year-old responded, “I don’t know what I want, but when somebody keeps filing for divorce, you have to give them what they want.”

As Love’s remarks began making their rounds on social media blogs, fans mentioned how exhausted they were by the duo’s relationship. An individual went as far as to suggest if both Love and Norwood want to have a successful marriage, they should keep their business private.

“So tired of y’all”

“They break up and get back together every 3 to 6 business days.”

“Girl I’m so over it.”

“We are tired girl bye!”

“Nah, bye I’m not even… they always do this. We shouldn’t even know all this. You want a happy marriage? Keep y’all ish private! Bye.”

In addition to the previous remarks, others pointed out that Love’s relationship with Norwood is constantly on and off because the singer is taking advantage of her, knowing she is willing to keep trying to make the marriage work.

One wrote, “That’s the problem the door is always open! And that’s why he keep playing with you!!!!” Another said, “That’s the problem he knows the door is always open … aht aht.”