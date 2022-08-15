‘He Made Sure Not to Say His Wife’: Ray J’s Happy Birthday Post for His Estranged Wife Princess Love Derails When Fans Bring Up Their Past Marital Strife

Ray J has nothing but love for his estranged wife, Princess Love.

The “One Wish” crooner and his wife of six years may not always see eye to eye when it comes to their marriage, but those issues did not get in the way of him wishing her a happy birthday. On Aug. 14, the fashion enthusiast brought in her 38th birthday. To mark the celebratory day, Ray J shared a video of photos showing the couple during happier times throughout their relationship.

Ray J and Princess Love Photos: Rayj/Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the flick he wrote, “ I wanna say #happybirthday to the most amazing women I’ve ever met! The person God blessed me with to give me the greatest gifts I will ever have!! My two beautiful kids @melodynorwood & @epikraynorwood. I LOVE you unconditionally! And I will always be here for you no matter what! – Thank you for just being you Prinky! I hope you enjoy today and everyday after because you definitely deserve it.” He concluded the post by telling his fans to also wish Love a happy birthday.

Dozens of fans followed Brandy’s younger brother in flooding the comments section to the post with balloons, flowers and other celebratory emojis and messages for Love. The singer’s wife also left her mark with a comment expressing gratitude. “This is so beautiful. Love you for life!!!! We’re family FOREVERRRRRR. I appreciate you sooooooo much,” she wrote. Love re-posted the video to her Instagram Story. She also gave fans a glimpse into her actual birthday festivities, which included a yacht and a group of gal pals who joined her in basking in the sun.

While the love was flowing, more than a dozen people found it hard to pass up an opportunity to bring up the couple’s history of marital strife. “She ain’t going nowhere til she get that third baby, then she gone hit em wit them divorce papers again…” read a comment.

Another one said, “Damn he made sure to not say his wife and that he loves her!”

“This is the most confused relationship I’ve seen, at this point do it for the kids!”

Lastly, someone wrote, “I definitely see them as better friends than anything.”

Last October, Ray J filed for divorce. The filing marked the third time papers to end the marriage were submitted to a Los Angeles court. Previously, Love had filed. Fans initially thought a third reconciliation was in the works after seeing the couple attend this year’s BET Awards together in June. Together, the couple has two children, daughter Melody and son Epik.