‘I Love How He Loves Her’: Michael B. Jordan Shows Off His Fav Pic of Girlfriend Lori Harvey and Fans React 

Michael B. Jordan just scored some good boyfriend points on May 3, after praising his girlfriend Lori Harvey‘s Met Gala look. The Met Gala, which took place on May 2, is an annual fundraising event for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour.”

In an Instagram story shared on Jordan’s account, the actor uploaded various images of his girlfriend posing on the red carpet. On one of the last photos, which displayed a backside view of Harvey, Jordan penned a touching message to the model.

Michael B. Jordan raves over Lori Harvey’s Met Gala dress and the model responds. Photo:@loriharvey/Instagram

He wrote, “Probably my fav pic. The composition says so much. Birds eye view of a moment you’ve dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn’t disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you.” Once Harvey caught wind of Jordan’s story a short time later, she reposted the image and replied, “Thank you baby I love you!”

As Jordan’s story became viral, many marveled over the 35-year-old’s public adoration for Harvey.

“He shows her so much love!”

“I love how he loves her…purposely and out loud!”

“I love a man that speaks life into his woman. It’s sexy and a love language.”

“That’s what a real man & good team looks like.”

“The way this man loves her I really applaud men like this. Yass show your girl some love.”

Jordan’s story comes a day after Harvey showcased some of her favorite looks from the special night on her Instagram page in honor of “Met Monday.” Alongside the images, the SKN by LH founder thanked fashion designer Michael Kors in the caption for designing her “stunning dress.”

She wrote, “Met Monday. Thank you, @michaelkors, for letting me be one of your muses for the evening! What a moment! I don’t think I’ll ever be over this stunning dress you made for me.”