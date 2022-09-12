‘Why Are Her Breast So Visible?’: Lori Harvey’s Recent NYFW Outfit Sparks Fashion Debate

New York fashion week has arrived and that means it’s time for fans to see their favorite celebs show off exclusive looks from well-known designers as they attend different events. Fashion and Instagram influencer Lori Harvey recently became a topic of conversation after an upload showing what she wore to Harper’s Bazaar Magazine Icon’s Party received mixed reviews.

The skin-care mogul rocked a bright pink long skirt that passed all the way up her stomach and hugged her ribcage tightly, sculpting her hourglass ab physique. A cropped white tank top gave audiences a little sneak peak of Harvey’s boobs. Per usual, her hair was jet-black and styled slicked back tucked behind her ears, giving off a wet-look.

@loriharvey/Instagram

The outfit was designed by Christain Cowen, to whom Harvey gave thanks in her Instagram caption.

“@harpersbazaarus Icon’s Party went something like this… [star emoji]

Thank you @christiancowen for this work of art!”

Many public figures such as Jordyn Woods, La La Anthony, and more sent heart eyes over to the young entrepreneur in awe of her entire look.

Harvey’s mother, Majorie Harvey – who consistently comments under her daughter’s photos, sent heart eyes the 25-year-old’s way.

Fans of Harvey also responded to her photo dump, in which they stated how beautiful her ensemble looked.

“You look absolutely fabulous. You’re doing great sweetie”

“You truly are the moment for real!”

“Stunning, may we never minimize the beauty of the underboob”



As always with love and adoration come critics. While many praised Harvey’s underboob look, there were a few who weren’t a fan of the model’s getup in general.

“It’s the cut in the shirt for me, no need for boobs to be showing at all”



“It’s crazy how y’all praise scantily dressed people”



“Why are her breast so visible?”

Harvey’s mother Marjorie also caught heat in October 2021 after she wore a see-through dress that showed her nipples.