‘His Knees Just as Good as Hers’: Pardison Fontaine Takes Megan Thee Stallion for a Ride on the Dance Floor 

The internet is always talking about Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. The rappers have been inseparable since making it official in 2020 and often share PDA-filled moments on Instagram. But this past weekend the pair let the world in on more of their antics.

Megan and Pardi got a little wild at her party in New York City on Saturday, May 7, according to The Shade Room. The event was held to promote the Houston native’s new single, “Plan B,” but most fans were focused on the couple’s dance moves.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club)

Things got hot and steamy when Pardi, who stands 6 feet 5, lifted his 5 foot 10 girlfriend in the air — with no effort. Megan seemed to be having the time of her life as she held on tight while the “Backin’ It Up” rapper bounced her up and down. Fans in the comments shared plenty of commentary about the couple’s dirty dancing, but most were more impressed with Pardi’s muscular strength.

“If I had her…I’d be the same way! Turn up King!

“His knees just as strong as hers.”

“Oh he can handle her! I see what’s going on.”

“Oh, that n—a strong strong…go ahead, Meg!

“I see why this relationship lasting, this man can handle her.”

There were also many who began to attribute Pardi’s muscular strength to his bedroom etiquette. One person said, “I just know that bedroom is lit,” wrote one person, while another said, “He showing how he get down behind closed doors.”

A third joked, “He must grew up on a farm becuase he is handling that stallion…ride em cowgirl.”

Meanwhile, a handful noted just how much they love Megan and Pardi as a couple, including one who said, “Oh, she’s never leaving.” Another said, “Let me add this to Ciara’s prayer. Please lawwd.”

After reports of unconfirmed rumors, Megan and Pardi confirmed their relationship via Instagram Live in February 2021. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in October 2021, the same month Megan appeared on the Facebook Watch series “Taraji’s Peace of Mind.” The emcee told Taraji P. Henson, “He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.”

The 27-year-old went into further detail about their romantic connection, explaining that Pardi helped her reveal other priorities in their relationship.

“That’s a big thing for me because I used to be so into the physical,” Megan said. “But he moves me. He inspires me. We just feel like a real team. He feels like a partner.”