‘Chanel’d Her Down’: Fans Gush Over Pardi’s Graduation Gifts for Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is not only Grammy award-winning rapper but also a degree carrying one after walking across the stage at Texas Southern University over the weekend. Her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine commemorated the day by showering the “Cry Baby” emcee with lavish gifts sending fans on social media into a frenzy.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Houston native, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, obtained a bachelor of science degree in health administration. Following the ceremony, the 26-year-old headed out to what looked like a dinner celebration with several of her close loved ones, including boyfriend Pardi.

Fans gush over Pardi’s graduation gifts for Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo: @theestallion/Instagram, @pardi/Instagram)

The New York native was seen in a video gifting Megan several items, including an iced-out Chanel pendant and a beautiful custom TSU varsity jacket with her name embroidered on the front and the words “Thee Stallion University” on the back.

Fans gushed over the sweet moment, wishing the couple even more joyous days to come. “They really do make a great couple, I hope they continue to be happy, loving and flourish abundantly,” wrote one Instagram fan.

“Talk about a man that listens “thee Stallion University” damnnnn,” wrote another user.

A third person commented, “Aww man the right man literally came in to her life I’m so happy for her soo much. She deserves it all.”

“They’re definitely getting married…mark my words,” wrote a fourth.

Megan and Pardi announced they were dating in February during an Instagram Live. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27. The “Backin’ It Up” rapper was also at Megan’s graduation, waiting with a kiss and a rose.

During an interview with People last year, the “Body” rapper said she got her degree in health as a tribute to her late mother and her late grandmother. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she explained. “She saw me going to school before she passed.” Megan’s mom Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. Her late grandmother was a teacher.

She also revealed her plans to open an assisted-living facility someday. “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?'” she told the outlet. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

Marjorie Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion Battle It Out In Bottega Veneta Dress

‘It’s Too Much’: Ashanti Responds to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Her Re-Recording Her Debut Album

‘It Was a Little Rude’: Michael B. Jordan Wished He Got a ‘Heads-up’ on Being Unseated as ‘Sexiest Man Alive’