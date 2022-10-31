Xscape Will Become the Second R&B Group to Receive the Soul Train Awards’ Lady of Soul Honor 

Xscape is set to receive the Lady of Soul honor at this year’s annual Soul Train Awards next month. Group members Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters Tamika and LaTocha Scott will be recognized for topping the charts with their music catalog since the 1990s, according to BET.

The multi-platinum singers are the second R&B group to receive this honor following SWV in 2017. The two supergroups battled it out during one of the most viewed “Verzuz” battles for Mother’s Day 2021. Past recipients include Jill Scott, Brandy, Faith Evans, and most recently, Ashanti, in 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape arrive at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” said Xscape in a statement provided by BET. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

Since the early 1990s, Xscape has released hit singles like “Understanding,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To?” and “Softest Place on Earth” — which all did well on Billboard charts. The Atlanta-based quartet were discovered by producer Jermaine Dupri. Their debut album, “Hummin’ Comin’ At Cha” went platinum and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. They released four studio albums before parting ways in 1998.

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits,” added Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

Xscape broke up due to physical fights, rumors, and other turmoil that took place. The vocalists embarked on other solo projects and reunited briefly in 2017. Bravo’s hit series, “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It” follows the 40-something mothers as they prepare for their performance at the Essence Music Festival.

Subsequently, the ladies went on a reunion tour, though Burruss decided not to continue due to their unresolved issues. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star sat out while Harris and the Scotts performed and released new music as a trio under the revamped name, Xscap3.

Burruss ultimately returned in 2019, dropping hints about a upcoming album. And just when fans thought things were over, the reality star revealed Xscape was still battling issues on Bravo’s upcoming reality show this winter. SWV also joined the unscripted series, but Xscape just couldn’t let go of the drama.

“OK, so filming started last week and it’s already craziness happening,” said Burruss in June this year. “I can tell you that already.”

She continued, “My own group … We just can’t get it together to save our life, child. I don’t know what we be going through.”

First we got their Verzuz, now the ladies of Xscape & SWV are coming to Bravo for a new Reality Show that will feature all 7 ladies, airing this year! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i8bdJlaLwF — The V A U L T 🔥 (@_TooUnderratedX) May 13, 2022

Xscape fans have also expressed interest in a Bravo biopic, which has been delayed in 2018 for unknown reasons. It could face off against another biopic, as previously reported. In September of this year, Burruss accused former “RHOA” executive producer Carlos King of stealing the group’s life story and selling it to another network without consulting them.

“My main issue with Carlos is he is the one who stole my group’s life story and sold it to TV One and I just can’t get past it,” she said before explaining a friend informed her about the situation.

“Let’s say the season [nine] wrapped in November, in December I was talking to a friend I was like, ‘Hey, we should do a movie about you know our group’s life’’ and they were like — it was a director that Todd and I were speaking with and they were like ‘Somebody’s already doing that,’ and I was like, ‘What you mean somebody’s doing that?’”

Burruss claims King attempted to contact her mother, Mama Joyce, through his producing partner for additional information about Xscape. She called the matter, “The lowest of the low,” noting she reached out to King and never received clarification.

King seemingly responded on Instagram by sharing a cryptic tweet from a fan. They wrote, “@thecarlosking_ with every elevation is demonic agitation! You are on track, don’t get distracted! #Reigndrop.”