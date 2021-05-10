‘Mama Was Finna Tell It All’: Fans Get a Kick Out of Kandi Burruss’ Mom Mama Joyce’s Reaction to ‘Verzuz’ Battle Between Xscape and SWV

The “Verzuz” battle between R&B groups Xscape and SWV was the talk of social media on Saturday, May 8. After the battle, Xscape member and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Kandi Burruss met with her mother, Mama Joyce.

“Look who was screaming for me tonight,” said Burruss while holding the camera facing herself and her mother.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Kandi Burruss wishes her mother a happy Mother’s Day. @kandi/Instagram

“Who?” said Mama Joyce. “You!” replied Burruss.

Both ladies laughed before Burruss told her mother to say “hey.”

“Did you enjoy it?” Burruss asked her mother.

“I enjoyed it. Xscape was the bomb,” said Mama Joyce. “They beat —” Mama Joyce tried to add before Burruss cut her off.

“You know my mama. She is going to show favoritism. Everybody did a great job. Love SWV,” Burruss quickly interjected.

“SWV was good, but Xscape beat them,” said Mama Joyce.

“Ohhh, Mama,” Burruss jokingly yelled before turning the camera back to herself.

“Well, hey,” said Mama Joyce. “It’s all love,” Burruss concluded.

Fans couldn’t help but laugh at the encounter between the outspoken Mama Joyce, who has no problem with being brutally honest, and Burruss.

“Mama Joyce never played about her Kandi 😂.”

“😂😂😂😂😂 Mama Joyce, not lying, though! Y’all won!!! 🙌❤️.”

“I love Miss Joyce!!! She says what we think!!! 😂😂😂😂😂.”

“Ride or die, Mama Joyce 😂.”

“She said what she said.”

“‘They beat all-‘ 😭 Mama was finna tell it all.”

Mama Joyce, who often appears on “RHOA” alongside her daughter, has always spoken her mind about Burruss’ marriage to her husband Todd Tucker, or friendships, so her commentary doesn’t come a surprise to fans.

Nonetheless, Burruss appreciates her mother’s support and gave her a Mother’s Day tribute on Sunday, May 9.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest cheerleader! The one who has hyped me up to believe I can do anything. I love you, @mamajoyce1_ ! ” she wrote with a picture of herself and Mama Joyce. “& Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I hope you’re enjoying your day.”

R&B group Xscape at “Verzuz” battle against SWV. @kandi/Instagram

Burruss also gave her Xscape band mates a shoutout for a killer performance, which many say won last night’s VERZUZ battle against SWV.

“Last night was everything! Thanks, everyone, for all the love! And much love to my #Xscape sisters! We gave what we was supposed to give ❤️.”