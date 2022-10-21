‘His Family Happy’: Waka Flocka Defends Russell Wilson Amid Routine Criticism Over ‘Corny’ Image 

Waka Flocka Flame isn’t here for “grown men” deliberating the private life of another man. The “Hard in the Paint” emcee called out the “lame” behavior following a recent episode of the “The Pivot Podcast” with former NFL stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and guest Charlamagne Tha God.

Crowder seemingly has never been a fan of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his marriage to singer, dancer and songwriter Ciara. The former athlete faced criticisms last April after reducing the Super Bowl XLVIII Champion to a “goofball,” “lame” and “square.”

During an episode of his show, he took jabs at the father of three once again, but this time it appeared that Waka had had enough of Crowder’s disparaging commentary.

“That s**t lame,” the 36-year-old commented on Instagram under a clip of the show. “Grown men talking bout grown men for views especially when y’all see Russ and his family happy smfh we gotta do better frfr.”

The podcasters joked about Wilson being a “square” in the video before Charlamagne admitted he’d want his daughters to bring home a “corny guy.” “I want my daughters to bring home a square,” he added. Crowder agreed, adding, “But you don’t want to hang with though,” before laughter took over.

Many critics appeared to agree with Waka, including one online user who wrote, “Imagine thinking someone a square because they actually respect who they’re with.” Another fan added, “They talking about they wouldn’t hang with Russ. How y’all know he wanna hang with y’all, y’all can’t afford to hang with him.”

Several people applauded the “No Hands” emcee for checking his peers, including another person who wrote, “This is what they need, getting CHECKED by another Black man.” That person added, “Russell is a good man, stop slandering that man name! We need more like him.”

A fourth added, “EXACTLY… BEING A RESPECTABLE MAN WHO TAKES CARE OF HIS FAMILY AND RESPECTS HIS WIFE, IS NOT CORNY.”

Crowder and Ryan claim their less-than-favorable views of Wilson stem from his previous statements on the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Ryan said, “I had the conversations with people, which I love being able to those conversations. I was like, look in 2016 when Michael Bennett’s walking off the stage in a Black Lives Matter shirt and they asked Russell Wilson, he says police lives matter, and everybody lives matter course, Black Lives Matter.”

He also noted that despite Wilson changing his stance in 2020 after giving a speech during the ESPYs, he still felt like Wilson was a square.