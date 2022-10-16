‘Why You Drag Tammy Along Then’: Waka Flocka’s Relationship Advice Derails When Fans Bring Up Tammy Rivera 

Rapper Juaquin “Waka Flocka” Malphurs is no longer with his estranged wife, reality star Tammy Rivera, after the pair officially called it quits last year following months of speculation, and fans appear to have no problems reminding the “Hard in the Paint” emcee.

It all went down Friday afternoon when the Atlanta-based emcee took to his Instagram account, where he shared a memo that read, “If someone is not for you, God will never let you be at peace w/ them.” The 36-year-old captioned the post. “Don’t force it.”

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera (Photo: @charliesangell/Instagram)

However, Waka’s Moment of Enlightenment quickly derailed once a blog site captured the snap. It wasn’t long before critics began to remind the entertainer of his alleged infidelities.

One Instagram user wrote, “Good message wrong messenger !!!!” Another commented, “It’s facts but didn’t he cheat?” before adding, “ Lol that’s why there was no peace,” in reference to the former couple’s rocky, on-and-off-again relationship. A third critic wrote, “N–GA TAMMY IS GREAT FOR ANYBODY! Don’t take advice from a nigga like this.” “Why you drag Tammy along then.” wrote a fourth.

Fans have continued to be confused by Waka and Tammy’s relationship, especially after they announced the premiere of season three of their reality series “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” on WE tv.

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera met in Miami in 2011. They married in a Georgia courthouse three years later. Their tumultuous relationship would play out for viewers to see and react to on shows like “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” They would face their marital woes head-on during their time on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” in 2019.

With their show still airing, the pair is going through yet another separation after months of speculation and rumors. While talking to Atlanta Black Star, Tammy opened up about her journey, acknowledging that fans have watched the “whole roller coaster ride of our life and our relationship and our family” for years before their separation.

However, she added that it was essential to display before adding, “We’re not going to act like everything is peaches and cream. It is what it is.”