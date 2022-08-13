‘Stop Playing and Get Together Already’: ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ Stars Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx Reignite Fans’ Pleas for the Two to Date Each Other

Garcelle Beauvais may never be able to quiet the whispers of her and Jamie Foxx being more than just friends.

For over two decades, the actress has repeatedly reminded fans that although her and Foxx have undeniable chemistry, there has never been more than a platonic relationship. Beauvais and Foxx first met during the ’90s while starring on “The Jamie Foxx Show.” During the show’s five-season run, the characters went from being colleagues to eventual lovebirds. But life has not imitated art.

Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx. Photo: Garcelle/Instagram

The good friends have continued to support each other throughout the years. Most recently, Beauvais showed up at the premiere for “Day Shift.” The film is Foxx’s latest project that sees him working alongside Snoop Dogg and Cameron Diaz as a vampire slayer.

Photos from the evening left fans fawning over more than the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s beauty. Beauvais wore a black trousers, a silk, white button-up top, and a pair of Chanel suspenders. Foxx, who flicked it up with his former TV love interest, wore a patterned black button-up, and white and black pants. The coincidental matching only fueled fans’ calls for the actors to date each other.

“Can yall stop playing and get together already,” commented a fan.

“Fancy pants & Jamie!! Y’all need to figure this thing out. The chemistry oozes off of y’all,” wrote another.

One person made certain to tag Foxx in their comment that read, “CUTE COUPLE!!! Just putting it out there @iamjamiefoxx stop playing and get a REAL woman!!”

“Garcelle you ALWAYS look good, BUT when you and Jamie stand next to each other in a pic THERE’S A GLOW,” commented another person.

In April, the actress gushed about the love and adoration she has for her friend. “I love him so much. I really feel like had we had something back in the day we would be friends that we are now. I’ve seen him grow into this amazing man, amazing father,” she told “Access Hollywood.”

Foxx, however, has previously joked that he and his former co-star should have explored a romantic relationship. “I think me and you should have been together,” said the “Ray” actor while appearing on the “Going to Bed with Garcelle” podcast. He continued, “So every time I see them [a guy Beauvais is dating], I’m like, ‘Damn. I f–ed up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s–ty look.”