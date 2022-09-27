‘NFL = National Fenty League’: Social Media Implodes After Rihanna Quietly Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show Involvement 

The announcement Rihanna fans have been waiting for has finally arrived after the Grammy award-winning singer turned uber-successful businesswoman confirmed she would be giving her first public performance in five years during the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

Social media has been set ablaze since the 34-year-old shared a photo of her hand holding a football on her various platforms Sunday evening (Sept. 25). The singer captioned the post with a single period.

As folks online flooded the comment sections across posts on the internet, Dr. Dre, a self-proclaimed Rih-Rih superfan, offered some advice to the pop princess ahead of her big debut.

The West Coast legend headlined the event this past year alongside fellow Cali native Snoop Dogg, Queen of Hip Hop and R&B’s Mary J Blige, rapper Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar with a guest appearance by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

While in conversation with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, the industry veteran said he “can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.” When asked about his advice for Rihanna ahead of the gig, the rapper said, “Put the right people around you, and have fun.” He continued, “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you,” before adding, “She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Fans were wild over the news as many flocked to their pages expressing excitement over what looks to be the singer’s official return to music. “NFL = National Fenty League,” the official Instagram page for Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” with Host Andy Cohen.

Another person, “Rihanna is the IDEAL superbowl performer, the catalogue of hits is crazy.”

“The navy is ready,” commented a third.

“Imagine staying away from music for six years and announcing your comeback through Super Bowl??!!. Rihanna is my favorite superstar please,” commented a fourth.

“Wait….. does… dis mean??? What I think?????? IT MEANS?!!!!!!!!!” former reality star Cyn Santana commented, seemingly hinting at the possibility of a new album. Rih-Rih’s last album, a 16-track downtempo-heavy project titled “Anti,” was released in 2016.

Over the last several years, following the back-to-back release of eight studio projects and countless tours, the entertainer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, pivoted to entrepreneurship that saw the creation of several businesses under her Fenty imprint across fashion and beauty, including lingerie line Savage X Fenty and makeup line Fenty Beauty.