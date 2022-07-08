‘She Wants to Get Back Home to the Baby’: Rihanna’s Post of Recent Outing to Rolling Loud Goes Left When Fans Solely Focus on Her Face

On July 1, Rihanna made headlines when she was spotted at the Wireless Festival in England. This reportedly was the singer’s first public appearance after welcoming a baby boy with A$AP Rocky back in May.

Rihanna attended the event in honor of her longtime partner’s headlining performance. The following week on July 7, the 34-year-old supported A$AP Rocky again at the Rolling Loud Festival in Portugal.

Rihanna, who was captured on video by fans, was seen enjoying the rapper’s set as she rocked an oversized Balenciaga shirt with track pants and a head scarf. In the recording, a visibly tired Rihanna also acknowledged the screaming concertgoers by looking in the camera’s direction and waving.

As the clip circulated online, many assumed that the “Rude Boy” vocalist looked like she didn’t want to be at the festival. A few individuals claimed that Rihanna may have wanted to be at home with her infant.

“Rihanna ain’t feeling nobody these days however….welcome to motherhood sis.”

“She wants to get back home to the baby and her baby daddy.”

Rihanna was spotted at Rolling Loud festival in Portugal last night. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Qi3jFKGJka — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) July 8, 2022

“Ri got that mom look, she ready to run home to her baby.”

“She’s still in new mommy mode I don’t blame her lol.”

“Sis do not like being outside lol.”

Among the previous responses, other fans defended Rihanna’s appearance by sharing that she possibly looks the way she did because she is a new mother. One wrote, “Y’all better let this woman be, she just had a child. She prob drained. She is just trying to support her man just like everyone else.”

Another said, “I’m sure sis is exhausted. My baby is four months, and I damn sure am lol.” A third person wrote, “Probably tired as hell having a baby is no joke, especially when that postpartum hits.”