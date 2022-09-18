‘She’s Glowing’: Meagan Good Fans Are Reminded of Her Flawless Beauty After She Shares Travel Video

To her adoring social media followers, Meagan Good appears to be happier and more beautiful than ever — so much so that in a recent Instagram post, her fans couldn’t help but be captivated by her stunning looks.

On Sept. 11, Meagan posted a video montage of a recent trip to Italy, where she spent time with siblings. Set to Sevyn Streeter’s song “Yernin,” the video captures some of the Good sisters’ travels, moments spent sight-seeing and the overall joyfulness shared between the sisters. It starts off with a photo of a cup of iced coffee with the following message: “You’re not selfish because you say no to what disturbs your inner peace.”

Meagan Good Photo: Meagangood/Instagram

In subsequent clips, the “Day Shift” actress is seen seated on a plane as she playfully makes faces into the camera and shows where her sisters, La’miya and Lexus, are seated. In another, the sisters are seen doing the heel-toe dance. Meagan previously shared posts from the Italian getaway that left fans swooning over her newfound happiness.

This time around was no different. “I’m so glad she’s glowing!!! Go head Meagan!!!” commented one person. “The video and the vibe. Continue to do things that make your heart smile” and “Meagan out here living her truth and I’m here for it,” read other comments.

Last year, DeVon Franklin and Meagan announced their separation and ultimate plans to file for divorce. Neither has issued statements about what led to the dissolution of their nearly decade-long union. However, both have been open about picking up the pieces of their lives as they venture into new chapters separately.

“I’m excited about what’s next and I feel very hopeful. Life is not just short, it’s precious and so I am just being really intentional about being present,” Meagan said this past May while attending a Hollywood Confidential event.

Other people taking a look at the star’s video found themselves captivated by the “Harlem” lead’s beauty. “THE GLOW,” “Absolutely beautiful,” and “Skin looking magnificent, such an adorable little face,” wrote fans fawning over the actress.