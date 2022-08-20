‘Live Your Best Life’: Meagan Good and Her Sisters Go on a Italian Getaway and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Meagan Good is letting her hair down for some summer fun. After all, this past year has been a bit of a whirlwind for the actress.

She starred in the hit show “Harlem” on Prime Video, and, on a personal note, she and husband DeVon Franklin announced they were divorcing after more than a decade together. But now, the actress is choosing to make new memories and simply live her life with those closest to her — her sisters La’Myia and Lexus.

Meagan Good (L) and her sisters La’Myia (purple outfit) and Lexus (black outfit). Photo: Meagangood/Instagram

Good recently shared a video of her and her sisters enjoying some of what Italy has to offer. From scenic bike rides to beautiful coastal views, the ladies were full of laughter and smiles. The flick, which was posted to Good’s Instagram page on Aug. 18, shows the “Think Like a Man” actress, La’Myia and Lexus whipping their hair, dancing and enjoying each other’s company.

Good celebrated her 41st birthday on Aug. 8, so it is possible the girls’ trip pulled double duty as a trip to celebrate her born day, and to bond with her sisters. Whatever the occasion, fans are happy to see the veteran actress living her life like it is golden.

“You living meggggg wowww you look so goood girl !!! Meagan goood exactly why that’s yo name,” read one comment.

Another wrote, “I was smiling from ear to ear watching all this joy. Have fun! #Sisterhood.”

“I love you when you live your best life,” and “Go head on Meagan, you better live your life,” rounded out some of the fan reactions to Good’s apparent happiness. And of course, more than a few people took full advantage of the opportunity to pay Good a few compliments.

“Just sooooooo Gorgeous”

“Stunning as always.”

“You are so beautiful! God!”

At the top of the year, Good opened up about being intentional when it comes to carving out time to take care of herself. “I wanted to just really focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven’t spoken about publicly yet and one day I will whenever I feel God’s called me to it,” she told the hosts of the now former “The Real” talk show.