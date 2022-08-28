‘I Lost Myself’: Fans React After Meagan Good Shares a Post About Life After Divorce During Her Vacation in Italy  

Meagan Good seemingly gave fans a peek into how she’s holding up following her divorce from pastor and producer DeVon Franklin.

Good and Franklin, who met on the set of “Jumping the Broom,” began dating in 2011, and were married a year later. In December 2021, the pair announced their split in a joint statement after nine years of marriage. Although no additional details regarding the breakup were released, Good and Franklin’s divorce was finalized in April 2022.

Meagan Good shows off her banging body while vacationing in Italy. Photo:@meagangood/Instagram

In a captionless Instagram post shared on Aug. 23, Good showed off her toned physique as she posed on a beach in Italy. The 41-year-old, who is currently on a girls’ trip with her sisters La’Myia Good and Lexus Good, wore a brown two-piece bathing suit with sunglasses.

Good also showcased various angles of her ensemble by sharing multiple photos in a video compilation clip. In addition to the recording, the “Harlem” star shared a voiceover track by makeup artist Style Channel that possibly highlighted where she is currently in her life.

The track said, “Baby, let me tell you because you might not understand. I lost myself a while back. So when you see me popping my s–t and living my best life, it’s not a f–king stunt on nobody. It’s me apologizing to myself.”

As fans viewed the upload, many praised Good for authentically living her life.

“Go OFF MEAG!!! trust me WE UNDERSTAND!!”

“And we love to see you APOLOGIZE TO YOURSELF, Meg.”

“She going through that I’m good, I’m happy phase!!! lol Get it out!!!”

“She don’t miss, (Good)ness Gracious.”

“My sis lit up the timeline.”

Among the previous responses, one Instagram user expressed that Good has inspired them to work on their healing journey. That person wrote, “You are definitely one of my healing goals. Every time I see one of your posts, I admire how radiant and free you seem to be, and I can’t wait to get to that version of myself. I can’t remember what that feels like, but I’m making my way.”