Meagan Good Is Focused on Being ‘Intentional’ About the ‘Next Act of My Life’ Amid Divorce from DeVon Franklin

It’s been nearly two weeks since Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced their divorce on social media. It left many questioning what ended their nine-year marriage. During an appearance on “The Real” Wednesday, Jan. 5, the actress talked about taking a moment to embrace other “transitions” that took place this past year.

“It’s been amazing, like so many transitions. Projects that I prayed for, just health transition, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40,” said the “Harlem” star. ‘And It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Meagan Good attends Amazon’s “Harlem” Series Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on December 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

She added, “It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”

Turning 40 in August marked a special moment for Good to begin making some necessary lifestyle changes such as not drinking.

“I didn’t drink for April, May, June, July, and August,” she said. “I was like, ‘let me just take a beat because I really wanted to just focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven’t spoken about publically yet. And one day, I will whenever God’s called me to.”

She added, “But I was like, I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life.”

The “Eve’s Bayou” star intends to continue navigating through life and her career with her faith as a significant factor in “every decision.”

“That’s everything. Faith has to come first,” Good said. “For me, it’s literally like the base that I build everything on. Every decision comes from that place.”

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin met while filming the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom,” in which Good starred. The former couple got engaged in May 2012 and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in June 2021.

🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎

“Do you know what today is?

Do you know what today is?

It's our anniversary

It's our, it's our special day

Anniversary

Do you know what today is?

It's our anniversary

Made for you and me” – Tony! Toni! Tone!

I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9 pic.twitter.com/CXqpdCOLzl — DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) June 16, 2021

A joint statement to People magazine in December 2020 revealed that Good and Franklin separated four months before filing for divorce. A close source explained that the former couple struggled to spend quality time together because their conflicting “work schedules often kept them apart.”

“They moved really quickly when they first got together, and DeVon fell super hard for her,” the source told People. “It’s sad but it’s been a long time coming. Meagan is really busy with work right now and is doing her best to stay positive. After so long together, it’s a big life change for both of them obviously.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Pastor DeVon, Leave the Acting to Meagan’: Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s Separate End-Of-Year Posts Amid Divorce Has Fans Picking Sides

Antonio Brown Posts The Receipts To Flipping The Script On Tampa Bay Bucs Organization

How One Detroit Woman Found a Way to Eliminate the All-Day Stay at the Hair Salon