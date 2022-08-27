‘This Is Traumatizing’: Raz B Disapproves of Omarion’s Docuseries That Highlights Raz B’s ‘Personal Business’

Last week, B2K vocalist Omarion released a Chapter 3 snippet of his docuseries, “Omega: The Gift and The Curse” where he revealed former member J-Boog teased another B2K member, Raz B, about his alleged sexual misconduct by American filmmaker Chris Stokes.

Omarion posted a quick glimpse of the episode on his Instagram, where it showed Raz B getting emotional over J-Boog wearing a shirt that read “I don’t feel safe.” The statement allegedly referred to a comment Raz B made in a video where he separated himself from the B2K tour while they where in New York City due to not wanting to work in the same space as Chris Stokes.

@omarion/Instagram

“Mental health is not a destination, but rather a process. It’s about your drive, not where you are going. Just because no one else can heal or do your work for you, it doesn’t mean you can, should or need to do it alone” Omarion wrote as a beginning message in his caption.

The rest of his caption discussed his new book, and him sending strength and support over to “everyone who struggles mentally or physically…”

Some fans questioned Omarion’s sincerity after he uploaded the video, “Isn’t posting this just as bad as the shirt?” one person asked. “They need to shut IG down, I remember Raz B cried for you to tell the truth about the things that went on in that group.” Another fan posted.

Although some disagreed with Omarion’s post, over 53,000 viewers appreciated his act of bringing awareness to a deep situation.

“Omarion, you are such a beautiful person and so supportive”



“This is why I love Omarion, he’s such a genuine dude”

With all the support Omarion began to receive, it came as a shock when one viewer in particular agreed with the small percentage of fans that side-eyed Omarion’s post, and was far from grateful for the way he decided to shed light on mental health.

Raz B took to Instagram to voice his disapproval regarding Omarion exploiting his “personal moments.” He expressed in an Instagram post, “I’m disgusted by these actions.. Soon as the Lord gives me the words… I will be speaking on this… smh Lord why would they exploit my personal moments.. This is traumatizing..”

@razb_b2k/Instagram

The singer showed further disappointment about not receiving any form of disbursement from Omarion using his story to highlight mental awareness. He told his talent manager in his comments section, “Bro, I’m not even getting paid.”



Fans all over rallied up behind Raz B after his Instagram post and showered him with support.



“You are loved, you are supported. I love you”



“I’m so sorry. We are here to support you when the time is right your truth will be heard.”

“You deserve to speak your truth!! When you’re ready, all gas, no brakes.”

There have been numerous drama-filled mishaps between former B2K group members and now fans can add this situation on the list. Omarion has not yet responded to Raz B’s comments.