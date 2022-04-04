‘She’s Definitely Mad at Ray J’: Princess Love Reenacts Salad Scene from ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman,’ and Fans Bring Up Her Estranged Husband

Princess Love had her fans rolling after sharing a video of herself reenacting the salad scene from the Tyler Perry movie, “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

The 2005 film starred Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris and Shemar Moore and became popular for one dramatic scene known as “the salad scene.”

Princess Love. (Photo: @princesslove/Instagram)

Elise’s character, Helen was dumped by her cheating husband — played by Harris — and was literally dragged out of her home as her husband’s mistress looked on. After Harris’ character suffered a debilitating accident, the mistress left him. An angry Helen returned to care for her wayward husband and get revenge.

Fans of the film have been reenacting the scene for years, and Love threw her hat into the ring as well with a TikTok video shared on Instagram on March 31. Love captioned the post “Christinaaaa,” followed by a talking and laughing-crying emoji.

Fans loved the reenactment and joked that Love must be mad at Ray J, who is currently divorcing her.

One fan wrote, “This was my favorite Classic Movie of Tyler Perry that he made @tylerperry! “DAIRY OF A MAD BLACK WOMAN!!!” [laughing crying emojis] On point Princess.”

“As soon as I heard the cry I knew it was my movie!!!” wrote another Instagram user. “#diaryofamadblackwoman.”

“I recite this every time I eat salad,” joked another fan.

Another fan, apparently not familiar with the Tyler Perry film, thought the video was hilarious nonetheless. “I don’t even know what’s going on here but it’s hilarious [laughing crying emoji].”

One Instagram user joked that Love must be upset with Ray J. “Leo’s are the best! But she’s definitely mad at RAYJ! [laughing crying emojis].” You can watch Love in the reenactment below.

This is the third time the couple called it quits. Back in 2020, Ray J filed for divorce from the reality star, but they reconciled. Then several months later, Princess filed, but they eventually worked things out again. In October 2021, the “One Wish” singer filed yet again and while they are still not together, Princess recently told TMZ that she would be open to to another possible reconciliation.