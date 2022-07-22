‘I Don’t Think Y’all Ready’: Usher Addresses the Chances He Could Do a ‘Verzuz’ Against Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, or Trey Songz

It seems as though R&B fans would want nothing more than to see Grammy Award-winning singer Usher appear on “Verzuz” against either Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, or Trey Songz. The request has been so great that a highly eager fan even created a flyer announcing a potential match-up with the “Confessions” crooner. While the bill might’ve been photoshopped, Usher recently revealed he hasn’t entirely tossed out the idea.

The veteran entertainer addressed the online chatter during an E! News Daily Pop appearance, confirming, “There was a flyer that was put together,” but adding, “It’s not official, no, we’re not doing it that. But I can appreciate what I see.” He continued, “Nah, there’s no ‘Verzuz.’ I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 07: Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The interview only appeared to heighten demands for the music event, with fans taking to the comment section of the clip to weigh in on the matter, including one YouTuber who vehemently claimed, “The Usher Verzuz Chris Brown Event is deeply needed now.”

The user added, “I pray Usher changes his mind just like Chris Brown suddenly did within the last year. Prayer Changes I wonder what he meant by ‘You might be ready for something like that in the future so stay tuned.’” Another person added, “Usher please change your mind saying, “We’re not doing that” the fans have been deeply asking for this.”

Of course, some felt no one artist could compete against the “Let It Burn” singer. “Those guys mentioned are just not on Usher’s level– don’t insult him like that,” one critic wrote. They don’t have the same number of hits, level of talent, or time in the game….”

Elsewhere they added, “He also doesn’t have to go up against a man– there are still women in the game with his success…or, it could just be him (Old Usher vs. New Usher). We already had a refresher course on what he can do on Tiny Desk and it was amazing! Still got it! Can’t wait to check him out in Vegas!”

Brown recently spoke on the possibility of his going hit-for-hit with the 43-year-old entertainer. While promoting his newly released album, “Breezy,” during his appearance on “Drank Champs” with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the “C.A.B.” said, “It only makes sense, but it gotta make more sense. Like, I wanna celebrate him and his life, just as much as celebrating my stuff.”

Brown added, “I can’t act like he ain’t a pioneer. I think it would be something good for the fans, but it would have to just make sense for both of us … you know … I’m saying ’cause I got hella songs.”