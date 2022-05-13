‘Word OG’: Ice-T Has a Message Following Young Thug and Gunna’s Arrest, Fans Agree

Ice-T has been in the rap game long enough to know it doesn’t work to be an artist and a gangster at the same time. In light of the recent arrest of rappers Young Thug and Gunna, the legendary rapper hopped on Twitter to share his perspective on the matter.

“It’s Easy to make the Streets think you’re a Gangster. It’s HARD to convince the Feds you’re NOT..’ Via ICE T,” he tweeted on Wednesday, May 11.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Ice-T speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The persona of a rapper is often compared to a gangster, a thug, someone not to tried, tested or challenged in music or “the streets.” Most fans agreed with Ice-T’s message that rappers should worry less about the “streets” and consider how their actions can affect the rest of their lives.

“Word OG,” tweeted one person in response. Another said, “Get that s–t framed. That’s sage advice.”

Fans thanked the “Law & Order: SVU” actor for dropping more of his “Ice Cold Facts,” One fan who noticed tweeted, “I said this before, you should make an inspirational book of your quotes. ( throw in the shade ones too) lol.”

Another said Ice-T’s tweet was “The realist post on social media 1980s.”

In news that is making headlines, Young Thug, Gunna and 26 others were named in a 56-count indictment involving RICO charges. According to WSB-TV, prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, say the accused are members of the “criminal street gang” Young Slime Life Gang. It has the same YSL initials as Thug’s record label Young Stoner Life.

(L to R): Gunna poses with Lil Baby (M) and Young Thug. (Photo: @thuggerthugger1/Instagram.

Fans of the artist born Jeffery Williams rallied for his release after his arrest on Monday, May 9. He was booked on charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act and participation in criminal street gang activity. The 88-page indictment also lists multiple charges for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery and attempted murder.

The outlet also reported that the 30-year-old was hit with additional felony charges after police conducted a search of his Buckhead home. Investigators found drugs and other controlled substances, along with a sawed-off shotgun, a silencer and more. Sergio ‘Gunna’ Kitchens turned himself in on Wednesday, May 11. Both Young Thug and Gunna were denied bond during court proceedings.