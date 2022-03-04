‘I Almost Thought This Was Puma’: Fans Mistake Erykah Badu for Her 17-Year-Old Daughter

Erykah Badu took a moment to show off her new haircut, but fans couldn’t get over how much she resembled her 17-year-old daughter, Puma Sabti Curry.

In a video shared on Wednesday, March 2, the 51-year-old mother can be seen makeup-less while showing off her cute ponytail and bang over her eye.

51-year-old Erykah Badu (L) and her 17-year-old daughter Puma (R) (Photo: @erykahbadu/Instagram.)

“I almost thought this was Puma,” one person wrote in the comments. Another said, “Absolutely gorgeous & looking 20.”

A third said, “Chile, I thought this was Puma! Your genes are strong, sis, aging like fine wine.”

Many left heart-eye emojis and remarks about how youthful Badu appeared in the video, including one who said, “Nah, this can’t be 51.” Another stated, “Gawd dammit! This woman is timeless!”

Dozens more asked, “Is it Puma?” or referred to Badu as “Puma’s twin.” Meanwhile, others branded the “Next Lifetime” vocalist with nicknames like “Benjamin Button Badu” or “Baddie Badu.” Someone asked, “Now, how you aging backward, E?”

Yet, some still believed it was Puma and not her mother in the video.

“…I feel like an idiot cuz I couldn’t tell if it was Erykah or Puma,” one person wrote. Another said, “Still not convinced that’s not Puma.” Someone added, “I know black don’t crack, but this don’t make no damn sense.”

Puma Curry is one of Erykah Badu’s three children. Curry’s father is legendary rapper The D.O.C. Badu shares a son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, 25, with Andre “3000” and has a 13-year-old daughter named Mars Merkaba Thedford with Jay Electronica.

Badu recently made headlines for her current relationship with her alleged 27-year-old fiancé, producer JaRon Adkison. It’s unclear when the pair began dating, but the two were spotted in photos on Adkison’s Instagram page in 2018.

