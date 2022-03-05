‘What the Hell Is on Your Feet’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashion Post Brings Fans to a Stop When They Zoom In on Her Shoes 

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ shoes became the main topic of discussion on March 4 after the actress shared a new fashion post.

In the Instagram upload, Ross, who is currently in Paris for the autumn/winter fashion week, was seen wearing a striped top, a black leather jacket and matching bottoms complemented by a denim jacket and custom denim high-heeled shoes.

Tracee Ellis Ross latest fashion derails after fans focus on the actress’ shoes.Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

The “black-ish” star showcased her look by doing various poses, including sitting and standing stances in what appears to be her hotel room. In the caption, Ross thanked Loewe and fashion designer J.W. Anderson for what she claimed was a “beautiful” show that displayed “wearable art.”

She wrote, “BLUE JEAN BABY Thank you @loewe @jonathan.anderson for a beautiful show of wearable art.” As fans viewed Ross’ upload, many bypassed the star’s message and immediately zeroed in on her shoes. In the comment section, a handful of people expressed how confused they were by the heels’ appearance.

“Are those Jean bottom shoes Tracee?!!!”

“What the hell is on your feet lady lol…”

“Oooohhh I don’t understand the shoes.”

“Wait are those pocketbooks on your feet.”

Tracee Ellis Ross and … something on her feet. (Photos: @traceeellisross/Instagram)

In addition to the previous remarks, others raved about how Ross is the only person who can make this ensemble a trend. One wrote, “Love those boots!! How did you get your hands on a pair???You rock @traceeellisross no one better than you to give this new trend a test drive. Icon.”

Another said, “You make all this stuff look gorgeous! Love this!” A third person stated, “Honestly, only Tracee could make this a whole vibe.”

Earlier this week, Ross made headlines for showing off her cleavage in another denim piece while attending the opening show of Paris Fashion Week. The event honored late designer Virgil Abloh during his Off White fashion show. Abloh died last November after losing his battle with cancer at 41.

