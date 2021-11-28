Louis Vuitton and Off White Designer Virgil Abloh Succumbs to Cancer at 41, Pharrell Williams, Drake and More Express Their Condolences

The fashion world has suffered a devastating loss. The family of designer Virgil Abloh has announced the news of his untimely death on his Instagram account.

According to reports, he died on Sunday, Nov. 28.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 04:Creative Director Virgil Abloh poses after the Off-White Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

The caption from his verified Instagram stated, “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”

The social media post revealed that the artist was “valiantly” battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma for two years and chose to “endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019.”

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

The 41-year-old lived his life changing the face of fashion and making strides as the first Black man to head up a creative department at Louis Vuitton and the strides he made with his own Off White brand.

An official statement from Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company, spoke on behalf of the company, saying, “We are all shocked after this terrible news.”

LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu — LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021

“Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

Abloh started his career as a designer with rapper Kanye West. However, the two fell out when Abloh accepted a position with Louis Vuitton, a job that Yeezy openly stated that he wanted. In a recent interview with N.O.R.E. on his “Drink Champs” show, the “DONDA” rapper admitted to being jealous of his friend for the opportunities that his talents provided him.

rest in peace to virgil abloh. thank you for giving us these iconic album covers pic.twitter.com/3M6DY1jrsb — 🖖 (@almightytuc) November 28, 2021

West has not released a statement on Abloh’s death, however other celebrities who worked with the designer shared their condolences such as Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake and many more.

My heart is broken



Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius



your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever



Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones



you’re with the Master now, shine



🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

Abloh’s family has asked for privacy during this time of bereavement. The Instagram culminated with the following, “we thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”

