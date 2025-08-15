‘Looking Thicker Than Cold Grits’: Tracee Ellis Ross Flaunts Her Curves In New Bikini Pics, But Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In on Her Lower Half

Tracee Ellis Ross’ recent Instagram post has fans doing a double take for the most unexpected reason.

The daughter of legendary singer and actress Diana Ross teased two new “things” in her Aug. 14 scorching-hot bikini collage post.

According to the caption, the “black-ish” star is keeping the items a secret for now. But that didn’t stop fans from trying to crack the mystery of her message, while others soaked in all of her beauty, gawking at her curvaceous figure.

Tracee Ellis Ross leaves fans drooling after posting her glazing body in a bikini. (Photo: @traceeellisross/Instagram)

Ross has had social media buzzing for weeks over clips from her “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross” series on theu Roku Channel.

Her bikini pics were taken on one of her many excursions around the world, leaving onlookers drooling and further peaking their interest with her caption, which read, “2 things in these photos are coming out reallll soon….”

‘It’s the Bun and Underboob for Me’: Tracee Ellis Ross Draws Fans Attention with New Vacation Photos

Ross kept it simple, wearing a black two-piece swimsuit as she flaunted her curvy and glossy body while rocking cornrows and black shades. In most of the photos, she posed near a small pool with a scenic view of a larger body of water and trees in the background. She also shared a selfie picture and a black and white collage full of photos from what looked like a self-shot session.

Fans zoned in on her body, and, more specifically, her derrière, by sharing reactions on her Instagram.

One person said, “Looking thicker than cold grits. I want to fold you like laundry.”

Another drooling fan wrote, “You look mighty succulent beautiful sister as well as scrumptious and most definitely alluring.”

Another referred to her 2000s show “Girlfriends,” writing, “Crazy she ALWAYS had body. I been peeped since ‘Girlfriends.’”

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans with new bikini pics while on vacation at an undisclosed location. (Photos: traceeellisross/Instagram)

Between the stunning views of Ross and the water as her background, it’s unclear exactly what she plans to release soon. With the extra glistening look of her skin, she could also be selling sunscreen or a body oil.

“I hope I get to be this sexy in my 50s too shiii,” said another one of her followers.

At 52, Ross stays in shape using holistic practices, dances, and structured workouts that focus on balance throughout the body, strength and flexibility, including the celebrity Tracy Anderson method.

“I feel sexy, and strong, and beautiful when I’m working out. The movements are very dancer-esque, and I’ve been really enjoying it,” she told PopSugar in 2017.

Ross also made a splash in another carousel of images, showing her in a dandified outfit from her appearance during her “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” interview from Aug. 14.

The “Black-ish” star’s outfit consisted of the same black shades with matching wide-legged trousers and a white collared long-sleeved top with black stripes. With the dapper look, she hooked a small set of keys on her belt buckle and added a black tie with white stripes to the top.

As for any forthcoming products she may be selling, this would not be Ross’ first rodeo in the entrepreneurship world. She is the CEO of her own hair care line called Pattern Beauty, launched in 2019.

As a self-described “lover of fashion, beauty products and the beauty industry” in a 2022 People interview, Ross said, “It’s a natural thing for me. But I do make a conscious choice in certain places to use my body and my platform and my voice to uplift in areas that aren’t always getting that attention.”

Time will tell if she is about to step into the fashion lane with these shades and swimsuit.