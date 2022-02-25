‘She’s a Bad MammaJamma’: Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns Fans with Her All-Pink Attire

Tracee Ellis Ross bombarded her followers’ timelines on Wednesday, Feb. 23, by sharing a stream of photos and behind-the-scenes clips from her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In the Instagram upload, Ross was seen wearing a pink multi-colored dress with magenta high-heeled pumps. As for hair and makeup, Ross sported her natural tresses along with a neutral full face and pink eyeshadow.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest fashion post left fans marveling over her beauty as she shared behind-the-scenes images from her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

In many photos, the “black-ish” star showcased her look by posing in various places in what appears to be the show’s studio. The modeling stances ranged from standing and sitting postures.

As fans began to view Ross’ fashion post, many raved over how beautiful she looked. One individual went as far as to crown Ross as a “fashion icon.”

“OMG I can’t breathe. Gorgeous!”

“My heart skipped a beat.”

“Literally a fashion icon!!!!!!!”

Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

“She’s a Bad MammaJamma.”

“Stepping on Necks as you should.”

Among the compliments, others mentioned Ross’ shoes. One wrote, “I want those shoes so bad.” Another said, Gorgeous! Love this outfit on you and the shooooes!!!! Yes ma’am!!!!”

Ross’ love of style was recognized in 2020 after receiving a People’s Choice Fashion Icon Award. The star thanked her mother, Diana Ross, during her acceptance speech for introducing her to the fashion world.

She said, “I have to thank the icon herself, my mom. Not only for her great parenting and not acquiescing to my many whimsical and outrageous requests and tantrums … but also her style… and glamour that introduced me to the power of fashion.”

Ross added that her love for vintage clothes grew after her mother denied her a shopping growing up. “Second-hand clothing helped me understand that style has nothing to do with money. It’s the way you put things together. Style is the how, not the what.”

