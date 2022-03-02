‘’Auntieeeee Got the Girls Out’’: Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns Fans After Posting Pic Showing Cleavage

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ had fans salivating on March 1, after the actress showcased her revealing new look while attending Virgil Abloh’s Off White fashion show in Paris.

The event, which kicked off Paris’ autumn-winter 2022 fashion week, honored the late designer who lost his battle with cancer last November at 41 years old. Prior to launching his own brand in 2012, Abloh was also known as an artistic director for Louis Vuitton. He worked with the fashion company from 2011, until his untimely passing in 2021.

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans after wearing a revealing denim jacket with brown pants while attending a fashion show in Paris. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Ross, who shared a stream of images and clips from the show and what appears to be her hotel room, was seen wearing a deep-cut denim jacket donned with brown pants, a multi-strand necklace, hoop earrings and black high-heeled boots.

In a couple of the photos, Ross also gave fans another look at her attire and cleavage by adding close-up snapshots in the upload. Alongside the post, Ross expressed in the caption how eventful the night was attending Abloh’s final Paris show.

She wrote, “@off____white in Paris last night… a beautiful evening of fashion, friends, and celebrating the incredible @virgilabloh and the show was GREAT!” As fans began to view Ross’ upload, many couldn’t help but solely focus on the star’s bust.

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

“Girl I almost dropped the gum out of my mouth.”

“BLING, BOOBS, BEAUTIFUL!!!!!”

“Yesssss!!! the “girls” look amazing too.”

“Auntieeeee got the girls out honeyyyyy slay slay.”

“Bout to have people lusting.”

In addition to the breast remarks, others pointed out how much they loved Ross’ style. One wrote, “SHE AN ICON, SHE A LEGEND, AND SHE IS THE MOMENT.” Another said, “I absolutely love your style! you are (fire emoji).” A third social media user wrote, “Tracee always serves!”

In 2019, during an interview with CNN Style, Ross disclosed why fashion was significant in her life. She told the publication, “For me, fashion started as a way to protect myself — to have a bit of control over how the world perceives me. And I think, for many, that’s still the case. I think fashion has evolved for me personally into a form of creative expression.”