‘Mama Joyce with the Megan Knees’: Kandi Burruss and Mama Joyce Hit the Drop Challenge

Kandi Burruss and her mother Joyce Jones, also known as Mama Joyce, had fans fawning over the pair’s relationship on Feb. 26 after the two tried the Drop challenge.

The dancing trend, which became viral last month, consists of a participant dropping to a squat to the beat of Beyoncé’s “Partition” track while staring at the camera.

Kandi Burruss and Mama Joyce participate in The Drop challenge. @kandi/Instagram



In the Instagram post, Burruss and Jones, who wore different shades of yellow dresses, are shown taking on the challenge while doing a photo shoot at an undisclosed location.

In addition to the video, Burruss captioned the post while mentioning the pair’s attire, “Shining bright like the sun with @mamajoyce1_!” As fans began to view the reality star’s recording, many mentioned how much they loved the bonding moment between the two women.

“Love y’all relationship.”

“I hope y’all never lose this right here.”

“Nothing like a mother daughter bond.”

“I just adore you and your mom.”

“I love you guys!”

Among the previous remarks, others brought up Jones’ knees when discussing her flexibility skills at 72 years old. One wrote, “Mama Joyce got better knees than me.”

Another said while comparing Jones’ knees to Megan Thee Stallion’s, “Ok Mama Joyce with the Megan knees.” Yet another Instagram user stated how Jones still has it at her age. “Y’all look the f–k good!!! Mama Joyce still got it!!!”

This isn’t the first time fans praised Jones. In November, many expressed the (biologically impossible) idea that most of Burruss’ genes came from her mother after the star dedicated a post to Jones in honor of her 72nd birthday.

In the Instagram upload, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a touching message alongside throwback images of Jones, including a photo of her in her 40s dressed in a short black ensemble.

Burruss wrote, “Happy Birthday momma! 72 never looked so good! I love you. No matter what age (1st pic was her 40s other pics, her 70s), you’ve always been THAT GIRL! Make this next year your best year yet!!! Everybody give @mamajoyce1_ some birthday love!”

