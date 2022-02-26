‘Gonna Get That Black Girl Magic Again Next Week’: Kandi Burruss Reveals She Accidentally Sent Her Daughter to School In the Wrong Outfit — Again

Kandi Burruss, one of the hardest-working women in Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, might need to slow down. For the second time in the school year, the singer-turned-reality star has sent her 2-year-old daughter to her pre-K class dressed in a costume on the wrong day.

The Xscape member took to social media to share with the fans just how absent-minded she has been.

She captioned the post, “I need to do better about reading the notices from @blazetucker’s school. I dressed her up for her #BlackHistory program on the wrong day.”

In the video she detailed for fans the mistake, saying, “Well, Y’all I did it again. I done sent my baby to school dressed in her costume on the wrong day.”

“I did the same thing around Halloween when she was dressed like the mail lady when she wasn’t even supposed to be dressed like that day,” she recalled in the Instagram video.

Burruss even had the date of the memory wrong.

On Sept. 30, the mother of three, posted that she sent her daughter to school dressed like the postal worker a week before the class saluted “community helpers.”

“So my baby @blazetucker’s class were supposed to dress like community helpers. I sent Blaze to school as a mail carrier not realizing it was supposed to be for next Thursday! She was cute tho!”

Fans let the mom have it last fall, commenting that the little girl gave her the “side-eye” and that Blaze’s face is saying, “Ma u had one job.”

This time, Burruss shared a video of the toddler in full joy mode, leaping in excitement to represent a brown-faced Olympic gold winner.

She stated, “Today, I sent her to school as Gabby Douglas. That’s supposed to happen on Monday … not today.”

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member Rasheeda Frost, another Atlanta native, wrote in the comments, “I promise you I have to read them emails like 5 times & put a reminder in my phone.”

The little princess rocked a pink, lavender, and silver leotard with matching sneakers. Her hair was done up in the classic Black girl magic hairstyle, cornrows, and multiple-pastel colored beads.

Her mom couldn’t help but laugh at her silly mix-up and dote on how amazing the sweetheart looked.

“She was so cute,” mom chuckles. “Well, I guess she’s just gonna be cute again on Monday.”

Many of Kandi’s celebrity friends jumped in to let her know that she was not alone.

Her hubby, Todd Tucker, hopped in the comments, referencing a movie by saying, “Mommy Daycare.”

Actress Drew Sidora said, “Awww it’s ok friend I’ve done that before too.”

TV host Tanika Ray, who happens to be the mom of her own little princess nicknamed “Munch,” agreed that Monday needs to get the repeat gymnast glory.

“They just gonna get that black girl magic again next week,” she wrote. “How’s her somersault?? Hit ‘em with a new stunt!!

Burruss has a number of businesses, starting with her Grammy-winning publishing company, her adult toy line, real estate, restaurant chain, and more. The CEO has worked hard to amass a net worth of a purported $30 million to $40 million, and according to her social media is almost always trying to move her comma to the next decimal place higher. She’s a busy lady, and with all the hearts in the comment section, fans gave her a pass this time.



