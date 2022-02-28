‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’: Fans Can’t Get Over Meagan Good’s Red Carpet ‘Glow’

Meagan Good‘s beauty left an imprint on her followers’ minds on Sunday, Feb. 27, after the actress shared a post from her red carpet appearance at the NAACP Awards.

In the Instagram upload, Good, who was seen striking several poses for the cameras, wore a coral-patterned cut-out dress by fashion designer Maria Lucia Hohan from her Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The “Harlem” star donned the ensemble with accessories, including several rings and earrings.

Los Angeles, California – Feb. 26: Meagan Good attends the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Live Show Screening on Feb. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

For hair and makeup, Good ditched her blonde bob for black faux locs while sporting a neutral full face and a glossy lip. The 40-year-old expressed in the caption how fulfilling the event was by writing, “What a night. Thank you @NAACP.”

As Good’s post began circulating online, many fans were left in awe over how stunning the star looked.

“MEG!!!! Gon blind folks with dat God light!!!”

“Literally the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“It’s the glow for me!!!”

“You are DROP DEAD GORGEOUS.”

“It boggles my mind how beautiful you are.”

Among the compliments, others mentioned how well Good appears to be handling her pending divorce from pastor and producer DeVon Franklin. One wrote, “Divorce looks good on her.” Another said, “Single Meagan finer than ever.” A third social media user stated, “After the breakup hits different.”

Good and Franklin, who were married for nine years, announced they were going their separate ways in December 2021, by sharing a joint statement to People magazine. The former couple later revealed the news on their respective social media accounts.

The pair’s statement read, “After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

The statement continued, “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife.We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Good and Franklin got married in 2012, after meeting on the set of “Jumping the Broom” the year before.