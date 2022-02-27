‘I Didn’t Realize They Look So Much Alike!’: Toni Braxton’s Sons are All Grown Up, Famous Singer Has Another Concern After Zooming In On Pic

Songstress Toni Braxton has spent the last two decades redefining herself as an artist, shedding some of the boxes she was placed in as the first lady of LaFace Records in the early 90s, and working as a solo parent to raise two sons, Diezel, 18, and Denim, 20.

The young men have grown up right in front of the world’s eyes, morphing from two cute little kids running after their Grammy-winning mother on the family’s hit show “Braxton Family Values” into highly sought fashion models in some of the most exclusive fashion runways in Europe.

Both of the Braxton-Lewis boys (their dad is Keri Lewis from the 1990s band Mint Condition) attended the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear for Fall and Winter of 2022-2023, turning heads left and right.

Denim, the oldest brother, posted on his Instagram, “Thank you to @diesel for having us to an amazing show #dieselfw22.”

Baby brother Diezel captioned, “Incredible honor to witness the @diesel fashion show today,” and called it an “absolutely incredible experience.”

Their comments were flooded with celebrity aunties and uncles dropping hearts and Mom Dukes saying how “proud” she is of them.

One of the most endearing posts in the comments came from their grandmother Evelyn, who wrote, “You guys are incredible! Denim and Diezel mom mom is so proud of you. Look at God.”

Toni made her own post celebrating both: “So proud of you boys for doin’ your thing out in Milan for @diesel during Fashion Week!! ..that better be apple juice in those glasses though..”

Fans thought they looked awesome, remarking about how quickly they went from boys to men.

Miss_Tanya_LuLu seemed to lose it when she wrote, “They were just babies Ms. Toni, omg! 😩🤭😍 Congratulations boys!”

Some were stuck on how closely they resembled each other.

“They look like twins!!!” smp_lfe submitted.

“Wait am I seeing double?” commented Andrea_Loren. “I didn’t realize they look so much alike!”

MissMo2323 concurred, “Denim & Diesel looking like twins!”

While so many were concerned with them growing up and looking like twins, one of the almost-legal-to-drink-in-America brothers replied to his mom’s joke about drinking while in Italy with the Diesel clothing president, Renzo Rosso.

Diezel couldn’t help but poke fun at his mom and say, “The apple juice was delicious 😋😂😂😂.”