‘Hotter Than Lava’: Ashanti Causes a Social Media Frenzy In This Attire

Ashanti stopped fans dead in their tracks on Monday, Feb. 21, after sharing an upload showcasing her latest look.

In the Instagram post, the singer, who was in Cleveland, Ohio, around the same time as NBA All-Star weekend took place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, rocked a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, which included a black-and-blue patterned top.

Ashanti’s fashion upload left fans in awe of her beauty. Photo:@ashanti/Instagram

She donned the attire with short black pants, thigh-high boots, a belt, several jewelry pieces and sunglasses. In addition to the post, Ashanti kept her outfit’s color scheme going by captioning the upload with blue and black heart emojis.

As fans began to view the “Foolish” songstress’ post, many were hypnotized by her beauty.

“Bomboclat watch mi good body sis hotter than lava.”

“You got me Sayin ‘Myyy Myy Myyyy Momma MyMy.'”

“You understood the assignment!!!”

“Dolce never look so good. She stay drenched in the fits.”

“Always on point she looks great.”

Ashanti Photo:@ashanti/Instagram

Among the compliments, other social media users brought up Ashanti’s ex Nelly and mentioned how badly he messed up for losing the singer. One wrote, “I can’t believe Nelly allowed a beautiful woman like Ashanti to slip thru his fingers.” Another said, “Nelly f–ked up BAD.”

Ashanti and Nelly began dating in 2003, and eventually split in 2012; that’s after the “Hot in Herre” rapper allegedly cheated on her with multiple women. Although the “Rain on Me” vocalist never publicly mentioned the cheating allegations, she did, however, discuss how Nelly betrayed her.

She said during a 2015 interview while appearing on “The Meredith Vieira Show” “I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed.”

Ashanti added, “Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibilities for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now.”

