‘We Weren’t On the Best Terms’: Ashanti Sets Aside Years of Resentment for Irv Gotti, Issues Shocking Tribute Following Turmoil, Affair Rumors and Scandal

R&B sensation Ashanti has shared a poignant tribute to Murder Inc. Records founder Irv Gotti, who passed away on Feb. 5 at the age of 54 following a stroke. The singer’s response comes after years of public tension and controversial claims about their past relationship.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Feb. 7, Ashanti addressed their complicated history while acknowledging Gotti’s significant impact on her career.

“I can’t believe things ended like this….and it makes me so sad,” the singer wrote in part. “We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me.”

Singer Ashanti takes to social media to write a tribute to her former boss and rumored love interest, Irv Gotti. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ashanti continued, “We made history and that will remain infinite.. I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best.. All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times. I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family. Rest well.”

The tribute garnered widespread praise from fellow celebrities and fans for its graceful approach, despite the pair’s troubled history.

“Such a classy lady. Much respect and continued blessings,” commented DJ Cocoa Chanelle, while rapper The Game praised her response as being “classy af.”

Tameka “Tiny” Harris added, “Your msg was touching. His legacy will live forever.”

Comedian Lunell weighed in, stating, “I expected nothing less from The Lovely Ashanti and I’ve been waiting for this. She delivered. RIP Irv.”

Fans also commended her dignified response, with one writing, “You didn’t have to post this. And yet, you’ve modeled for all of us what it means to be a light and continue to give honor when it’s not being given to you. Thank you for that. Prayers for you, too, as you navigate this loss and difficult time.”

As founder of Murder Inc. Records, Irv Gotti is responsible for catapulting the careers of artists such as Ja Rule, Charli Baltimore, Lloyd, and of course, Ashanti. However, things between Gotti and Ashanti became tense when their relationship went from professional to personal.

Their relationship became increasingly strained in recent years, particularly following Gotti’s controversial 2022 appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where he made explosive claims about their past, claiming they had been romantically involved during their professional collaboration. The producer and label head, who was married to his wife Debbie Lorenzo at the time, even alleged that Ashanti’s hit song “Happy” was created immediately after an intimate encounter, stating, “We just finished sleeping together, or whatever. I’m taking a shower. I’m in the shower, you know, a n—ga be creative after [intercourse]. … I think of the whole track in the shower.”

During the “Drink Champs” interview, Gotti continued to go into detail about his soured relationship with Ashanti, revealing that they didn’t see eye to eye anymore and that their rift also included a dispute over the singer’s masters and her relationship with Nelly.

During a 2022 episode of “The Murder Inc Story,” a BET docuseries that explores the rise of Gotti’s namesake label, Gotti doubled down on his statements from “Drink Champs.” Ashanti was not included in the documentary. According to the Murder Inc founder, she turned down their requests to include her at least three times.

In a seperate interview, however, Ashanti vehemently downplayed claims of a romantic relationship with her former boss. Sitting with Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, she firmly stated, “Let’s clear this up. … Was I his girlfriend? Never. Irv had several girlfriends, so I’m a little confused by the label and the description.”

She also characterized Gotti as a “narcissist” who had fabricated aspects of their history, maintaining that their relationship had always been strictly professional in that same interview.

The tension between them was further complicated by Ashanti’s relationship with rapper Nelly, which began around 2003.

Gotti publicly described his emotional reaction to discovering their relationship during the same “Drink Champs” interview, recounting how he learned about it while watching sports, “I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?’ ‘We just found out what the commotion is: Nelly has walked in with Ashanti.'”

Despite the personal conflicts, Gotti’s professional impact on Ashanti’s career is undeniable. After discovering her as a teenager, he helped launch her to stardom through Murder Inc. Records.

Their collaboration resulted in several chart-topping hits in 2002, including her features on Ja Rule’s “Always on Time,” and Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” as well as her solo success with “Foolish,” which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for ten weeks. Their professional partnership reached its peak when Gotti won a Grammy in 2003 for co-producing Ashanti’s debut album.

In her tribute, Ashanti chose to focus on these positive aspects of their relationship, writing, “We made history and that will remain infinite.. I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best.. All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times.”

The situation had become so contentious that in 2022, Judge Greg Mathis suggested Ashanti consider legal action against Gotti’s public statements, advising her to pursue a cease-and-desist order “if she feels she’s being defamed.”

Gotti’s passing comes during a new chapter in Ashanti’s life, as she and Nelly married in December 2023 and had their first child together last July, a baby boy named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.