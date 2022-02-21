Kanye West Reportedly Made $2 Million By Selling ‘Donda 2’ on Stem Player Device

Kanye West may actually be a “jeen-yuhs.”

According to numbers released on the musician’s social media, Yeezy has figured out a new way for artists to make money from the streaming sales of their music.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

However, in efforts to capitalize on Kanye’s new opportunity, musicians will be required to abandon popular services like Spotify, iTunes, Tidal, etc., and drop their music on his new Stem Player.

A Stem Player, according to its website, allows music listeners to customize songs by splitting them into stems.

RepublicWorld.com further details, “the Bluetooth device can control vocals, drums, bass and isolates several parts of songs. The Stem Player was launched by Kanye last year in a partnership with Kano Computing and also includes his album ‘Donda.’ It has 8 GB of storage, connections via USB-C, Bluetooth, or 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 97db speaker.”

Music fans can purchase the player for $200 apiece. West claims that after announcing that his new album “Donda 2,” will only be available on his Stem Player, he sold more than 6,200 devices. In one day, he alleges, that he made approximately $1.3 million in sales.

“Donda 2” is scheduled to hit the market on 2-22-22.

The producer-turned-rapper shared his purported numbers, including the Stem Player’s total sales since its launch in August is $8.6 million.

Ye via Instagram: pic.twitter.com/dD2YegwvS6 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 18, 2022

He posted on Instagram the following, “God has a plan. New frontier. Everyone that is supporting our revolution is changing the game for all artists. We no longer have to bow to people who don’t even truly care about music.”

“I walked away from Apple right after having the most number 1’s in Apple history. Song Writers have been really hurt by streaming platforms,” he continued.

“Some say I’m the only one who can make this change. So as the leading innovator in the music of the past 20 years. I’m putting my own work on the line to change it,” he wrote. “I’ve already won by not being afraid to move. Now we’re winning because there are true supporters that have invested their hard earned money in my vision of freedom.”

He followed up this post by sharing screenshots of text messages that supposedly support the multi-hyphenate’s claims that Apple has backed out of a sponsorship deal on him.

Ye via Instagram:



"I love how Apple only sees artist in only one way. They’ll sit with Daniel Ek but won’t meet with Ye. I remember me and Virg were with Daniel Ek in the club in Stockholm and he told me he could tell I get more pussy than him." pic.twitter.com/06tIVKa9Zg — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 18, 2022

This news comes after West claimed that Larry Jackson, global creative director at Apple Music, offered him $100 million for him to release Donda on Apple Music, Rolling Stone reported.

During one of the “Jeen-Yuhs” documentary screenings, she shared, “I never got a meeting with Tim Cook. So, it ain’t about the money. It’s about our power and our respect collectively.”

In the past, Jackson has helped West trouble shoot at the brand, but no statement has been released to validate this claim.

Since then, the chart-topper has done an Instagram sweep and now only has two posts, promoting Stem Yard.

A blue and purple strobe video playing music from the project accompanies the post that informs, “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order”

Many believed that Ye’s Stem Player is connected to the distributor and payment platform Stem. Executives at the company clarified in a statement that they are not working with the artist.

“Thanks to everyone that has reached out to ask about this, but no we can’t get your music on the Stem Player,” Stem’s profile captioned. “We love the idea that artists might get a bigger piece of the pie though — we’ve been working toward that for years! @kanyewest let us know if you need help paying your collaborators.”

Kanye has not shared if the 22-track album will be available as a physical project, but will present a special IMAXexperience for fans at AMC Theaters.

