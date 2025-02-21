‘He’s Still Canceled’: Fans Accuse Ashanti of Trying to ‘Ease’ Husband Nelly Back Into Their ‘Good Graces’ After Being Canceled Over Controversial Trump Performance 

Rapper Nelly’s attempts to rehabilitate his public image following his performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration have hit another roadblock despite having his wife Ashanti by his side.

Former fans quickly brought up his support of the new president during the couple’s appearance at the DGA Theater Complex premiere of the “Baby” singer’s new film, “No Address.” Hundreds on social media made it clear that even Ashanti’s enduring popularity might not be enough to salvage her husband’s reputation.

Actor/singer Ashanti and singer Nelly attend the Los Angeles premiere of Robert Craig Films’ “No Address” at DGA Theater Complex on Feb. 18, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Nelly took the stage at the new administration’s Inaugural Liberty Ball on Jan. 20.

In an interview with Willie D Live, the 50-year-old rapper attempted to justify his choice, “I respect the office. This isn’t politics. The politics is over. He won, he’s the president.”

He even compared his performance to military service, stating, “If these people can give their life for the office, Nelly can perform.”

The explanation only intensified criticism, culminating in artist Janelle Monáe publicly branding him a “sellout” during a Grammys after-party.

"F*ck you, Nelly, you sold out."



Janelle Monáe says Nelly looks like a fool as she calls him out for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration celebration.



(🎥 @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/GdBBUuJnWZ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 3, 2025

Many viewed his participation as an endorsement of a president whose policies and rhetoric have been particularly divisive within the Black community and believed to be anti-Black, anti-immigrant and nativist, anti-poor, anti-woman, and anti-LGBTQ.

The controversy has cast a shadow over what should be a celebratory time for the couple. In addition to the new movie, the pair married quietly in December 2023 and welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024.

Their relationship carries its own complex history, particularly involving Ashanti’s former label head, Irv Gotti, who passed away after succumbing to complications from a stroke on Feb. 5.

Before his death, in a 2022 episode of “Drink Champs,” Gotti had publicly claimed Ashanti left him for Nelly in the early 2000s, saying he discovered their relationship when she appeared with the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant at an NBA game.

The Grammy winner paid tribute to Gotti, calling him a “musical genius.” Her followers said this “class ” adds to her charm.

At the “No Address” premiere, where Ashanti plays Violet in a film about unhoused individuals, the new mom stunned in a $1,149 ‘Crimson Eclipse’ ivory dress by designer Fjolla Haxhismajli, according to Fashion Bomb Daily.

However, charm and looking good did not stop social media from quickly erupting with criticism of her husband when The Shade Room posted.

“Nope don’t try to ease him back in to our good graces! Not falling for it,” one commenter declared.

Another emphasized, “YUP, SHE LOOKS FABULOUS BUT BYE NELLY [Garbage emoji] WE HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN.”

The criticism continued with calls for consistency from others, “Give Nelly the same treatment y’all gave Chrisette Michele,” as another added, “We ain’t forgot.”

One user stood firm, “Yall have such a short attention span. He’s still cancelled. He’s still a sell out. When I stand on business, I stand ten toes.”

The division was clear in the comments. “Her photo by herself was all we needed to see,” and “Your husband still canceled we love you tho.”

Some defended the couple, writing, “Y’all can never cancel him so please go to hell,” while another noted, “Lmaooo yall act like you ‘cancelling’ him means something. That man or his wife don’t even know you exist.”

Some supporters focused on the couple’s journey that looks like a fairy tale.

“Most successful Spin The Block .. I love that they did marriage! baby! No regular get back together to waste moreeee time,” a comment read, as others praised Ashanti’s appearance, noting, “She looked good before the baby and after.”

Nelly and Ashanti’s love story has come full circle, from their 2003-2013 romance to their 2023 reunion, marriage, and parenthood. But Nelly’s inauguration performance has sparked backlash, creating a divide between him and longtime fans.

As the “Foolish” singer gears up for the Feb. 28 release of “No Address,” it is clear that her professional success and popularity may not mend the rift caused by her husband’s political or business choices.

While fans continue to praise her, many remain critical of Nelly, raising questions about whether their love for the former “Princess of Murder Inc.” can truly heal their disappointment in the rapper.