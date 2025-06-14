‘Looks Like She Lost a lot of Weight’: Ashanti Fans Do Double Take at New Photos Weeks After Keyshia Cole Claimed Ashanti Was Pregnant with Her and Nelly’s Second Child

Keyshia Cole may have some explaining to do.

Two weeks after the singer claimed on “The Breakfast Club” that Ashanti was pregnant, fans are calling cap. Ashanti, who is an R&B singer herself, recently hit the stage for the 2025 BET Awards and physically didn’t appear to be pregnant, leaving fans confused about where the rumor came from. Unfortunately, because Cole talked about it on the radio station, she took the hit.

Ashanti fans question her pregnancy rumor after Keyshia Cole said she was pregnant with second child. (Photo:@ashanti/Instagram) (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

On May 29, she chatted it up with “The Breakfast Club” crew where she was asked about an incident that took place on “Verzuz” between her and Ashanti. The music competition series features artists taking turns playing their songs for fans. There was an awkward back-and-forth moment where they were determining whose turn it was to play their song and people thought they were feuding.

Debunking the rumors, Cole said, “That’s too bad. I hate that. I hate that, but I mean shoutout to Ashanti because, I mean, she’s amazing. I mean just to be up on that platform with Ashanti, I appreciate that.”

After revealing that they haven’t spoken since the event, Cole tried to lighten the mood by saying, “she got a baby. She pregnant again,” before saying, “congratulations.”

Later on in the interview “TBC” host Loren Lorosa revisited Cole saying that Ashanti was having another child. Cole, who has two sons herself, looked confused and said, “Oh, I thought that’s what they said.”

DJ Envy, another host, responded, “No, you just broke that.”

Cole said, “I didn’t break anything. I saw this on the internet.” The 43-year-old said later, “I thought they said it.”

Jess Hilarious, another host, added, “Maybe Keyshia did break it.”

Cole, who seemed remorseful for saying anything at all responded to Hilarious with regret. She said, “I hope not. Because I don’t know anything.”

Unfortunately the damage was done. After fans saw Ashanti wearing her form-fitted leather jacket with a waist belt snatching in her midriff during her BET Awards performance, they came to the conclusion that she couldn’t have been with child.

One person on X said, “Welp Ashanti def ain’t pregnant with that body cincher in… Keyshia Cole lied yet again.”

Someone else added, “Ashanti does not look like she’s pregnant again! She looks snatched lol. Was that a rumor?”

A third said, “So much for Ashanti being pregnant again. Shit looking snatched over there.”

On The Lipstick Alley, a fourth person wrote, “She looks good. Looks like she lost a lot of weight. It looks really good on her.”

But it’s not necessarily Cole’s fault, she was just repeating the news that she read. Back in November 2024, the Jasmine Brand reported, from unidentified supposed exclusive sources, that Ashanti was pregnant with her second child with her rapper husband Nelly. The two welcomed their first son together back in July 2024.

If Ashanti had been pregnant again they would be seven months into their journey starting from November. With that timeline, fans expected that she would be showing at this point.