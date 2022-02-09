‘Get Help Putting Them on and Taking Them Off’: Snoop Dogg Roasts Kanye West’s ‘Space Boots’

Kanye West’s contribution to the fashion industry may be just as significant to the trends he helped create in the hip-hop industry. His highly sought-after sneakers sell instantly with his initial release, the “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes having sold for millions on the resell market. However, not everyone is a fan, and some critics aren’t too shy to admit it.

During a discussion with Brooklyn music legend DJ Whoo Kid, Snoop Dogg spoke on Kanye’s eclectic fashion, specifically the Red Wing and the Balenciaga X Crocs collaborative boots he’s been spotted wearing all over the world, neither of which he created himself.

Kanye West and Snoop Dogg during 2006 MTV European Music Awards – Backstage at Bella Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

When asked would he be dabbling in some Yeezy-inspired fashion for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, the “Gin and Juice” emcee said it is less than likely before proceeding to clown the attire.

“Ain’t no way in the world I’m Crip walking in them motherf-ckin’ big ass space boots,” the 50-year-old quipped. “Only way I’d wear those motherf-ckers is if they got me jumping off the Empire State Building into a motherf-ckin’ lake full of gators or some sh-t and I gotta walk on the gators like ‘Pitfall’ to get out of there,” Snoop added.

Elsewhere the “Ain’t No Fun” rapper later praised the Chicago native before continuing to tease Kanye’s boots some more. “That n***a getting money, I can’t hate on him, but I’ll tell you what … I’ll never wear them motherf*ckers,” Snoop said. “I’m glad it never snows in California.”

Snoop later jokingly envisioned how difficult it might be actually to put on such boots. “N-gga like, ‘Not the Kanyes, cuz.’ Yeah, cuz, let me help you into them muthaf-ckas. N-gga gotta sit down and get help putting them on and taking them off. I don’t want no shoes where two n-ggas gotta help me put ’em on,” Snoop joked. “That don’t feel right, cuz.”

Fans curious to see what Snoop will be wearing can catch the Grammy-nominated star — as well as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige — on the main stage as part of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show for a star-studded musical event at the midpoint of the game on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

More Stories from Our Partners:

Kanye West Reveals How Parents Split ‘Destroyed’ His Relationship with His Father and How He’s Trying to Avoid the Same Thing with His Kids

7 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask Investors Before Making a Deal

“Once I Heard That, It Was A Nightmare” | Tourney-Bound Volleyball Team Crashes On Icy Road, Leading To Death Of One Player