‘It Was Like The Bigger He Got, the More He Wanted Her Around’: Kanye West Documentary Explores His Relationship with His Mom

In Netflix’s “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons explained how he knew Kanye West would become … Kanye West. The pair met more than 20 years ago, when Coodie and co-director Chike Ozah first began following the music and fashion mogul.

“Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” the three-part series from Coodie and Ozah, will explore Kanye West’s professional and personal life, according to Yahoo. There’s also footage from his near-fatal car accident in 2002, including footage with his mother, Donda, who died in 2007.

Kanye West launched his Sunday Service in 2019 to coincide with his album “Jesus Is King.” (Photo: @sundayservicecollective.)

Donda West passed away after experiencing complications from plastic surgery at 58. At the time of her passing, her son had elevated his music career as an artist and producer. And where was Donda? Always by his side.

“It was like the bigger he got, the more he wanted her around,” said Coodie in a preview of the footage obtained by Yahoo.

Kanye named his eleventh album “Donda” after his most significant and loudest supporter. “You play tracks like Michael Jordan shoots free throws,” said the woman who rapped all the words to a song with her only son in another scene.

“The main thing is that you get to do something that you really love to do,” she added.

.@KanyeWest and his mother Donda West talking on the steps of his childhood home, 2003. pic.twitter.com/uLrvrFDBu0 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 21, 2021

West went on to receive a variety of music and artistic accolades, including a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year for “Donda.” Despite her son’s continued success, some would say Ye’s life has been on a roller coaster for years. In 2014, Kanye married Kim Kardashian, who became the mother of his four children.

The documentary will also touch on Ye’s pending divorce from Kim, his public attacks on social media, Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and so much more. According to the directors, West initially wanted editorial control over the documentary but was denied.

“You might say you miss the old Kanye. What I’m realizing now is that every part of Kanye makes him who he is,” said Coodie. “Even with everything that’s changed, I still see much of the person I first put my camera on 21 years ago.”

Part one of “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is available now on Netflix, with following episodes airing Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Wednesday, March 2.

