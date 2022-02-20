‘I Knew This Was What You Needed’: Naturi Naughton Reveals that Her ‘Power’ Co-Star Omari Hardwick Introduced the Star to Her Now-Fiancé

Naturi Naughton disclosed during a recent interview with Essence magazine that her former co-star Omari Hardwick introduced her to her fiancé Xavier “Two” Lewis.

Naughton played Hardwick’s wife, Tasha St. Patrick, in Starz’s hit series “Power.” The show follows Hardwick’s character James St. Patrick, a drug dealer, as he tries to leave his criminal life behind to pursue legal business ventures. “Power” aired from 2014 to 2020 and spawned three spinoff series.

In the Feb. 14 interview, Naughton told the publication that she initially thought Hardwick was trying to set her up with Lewis to help her with her music career, given his experience in the industry.

Lewis, the founder of a marketing company called Owner’s District Management Agency, is also Hardwick’s manager and has worked with other artists, including Bow Wow, Macy Gray, Dave East, H.E.R., and Remy Ma, to name a few.

The 37-year-old said, “Omari spoke so highly of Two to me. I don’t even know that he was trying to hook us up. I think he was just trying to put us together musically. I don’t think it was intentional. But to this day, Omari’s like, ‘I knew this was what you needed!'”

In addition to revealing how she met Lewis, Naughton also shared why she kept his identity secret following her 2020 engagement post. The actress claimed she kept Lewis’ identity hidden so that the couple could “focus on that bonding time.”

Naughton said, “For me, it was important to be cautious about sharing it, especially at the beginning of our engagement, so we could focus on that bonding time. Sometimes in the industry, people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don’t.”

Naughton announced her engagement to Lewis, which occurred over the Christmas holiday in 2020, after sharing an Instagram post that showcased a photo of her ring and her fiancé on Jan. 1, 2021. She captioned the upload “Yup! I get to marry my best friend! #ShesTaken #engaged #fiance #GodisGood.”

